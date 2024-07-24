Promising 49ers WR Named a Potential Cut Candidate in 2024

As training camp gets into swing for the San Francisco 49ers, upcoming cut dates loom large for one of the team’s young receivers. San Francisco boasts a deep group of offensive weapons, which means players like Danny Gray have a tough challenge to secure a roster spot.

On July 24, All 49ers writer William Frost explored potential cut candidates for the 49ers. Gray is one player listed despite being relatively young and with blazing speed.

“Wide receiver Danny Gray faces an uphill battle in a crowded receiver room. Known for his speed, Gray must make significant strides in his third year to earn a spot on the roster,” Frost wrote.

For context, Gray clocked a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2022. NFL.com ranked him 15th among all eligible receivers in terms of an athleticism score. But despite having the physical tools required to be an NFL receiver, Gray has not broken out.

After two years and very little playing time, push may come to shove. The 49ers would rather keep a prospect that has untapped talent, but they are also in a Super Bowl window.

Gray Struggles to Stick in San Francisco

One stat can sum up Gray’s first two years and change in San Francisco. According to Pro Football Reference, the former SMU Mustang has just one catch for 10 yards in his NFL career.

Context only heightens the issue: the catch came in a low-stakes, late-season win over the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Gray made 13 appearances as a rookie, but was targeted just 7 times that year.

Things did not improve for the 25-year-old in 2023, as he did not register a regular-season stat. He was a healthy scratch throughout the 49ers’ playoff run, and has essentially become an afterthought.

And with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel leading the way for the 49ers and players like Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall expected to supplement the group, it’s not getting any easier. There are also other young players like Ronnie Bell to consider, as well as established veterans like Chris Conley.

No matter how you slice it, Gray has tough competition for a place on the 49ers’ roster.

49ers Have No Plans to Trade Brandon Aiyuk

While Gray fights for his place on the team, the 49ers are trying to keep Aiyuk on the roster. Aiyuk submitted an official trade request recently, but ESPN reporter Adam Schefter says that the team has no plans to move him.

“The 49ers do not want to and do not intend to trade Brandon Aiyuk despite the fact that he has asked the team officially to move on from him. And really, what this comes down to is, there is a disagreement on his value. The wide receiver market this offseason has shifted in front of everybody’s eyes,” Schefter said.

San Francisco has some leverage in the situation, thanks to the franchise tag. Even if the 49ers are unable to sign Aiyuk to a new deal, they can secure his services for the 2025 season by franchise tagging him next offseason.