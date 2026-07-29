Sports Doctor Shares Concerning Take on 49ers WR Christian Kirk’s Calf Injury

The San Francisco 49ers‘ training camp is underway, and there have been several notable/newsworthy things to come from camp in the first couple of days that players have reported.

Injuries are a major part of football, and they are an expected part of the game.

Over the first few days of 49ers camp, here are some of the notable players who have received an injury diagnosis:

WR Christian Kirk: calf strain

OT Vederian Lowe: high ankle & will miss time

DT Gracen Halton: knee bone bruise

DL Andrew Farmer: back

A notable name from that group is Christian Kirk, who was brought in to be the third wideout option for 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy.

Recently, sports doctor Jesse Morse shared his (credible) take on Kirk’s calf injury, and how long he could be sidelined for.

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Sports Doctor Jesse Morse Shared Take on Christian Kirk Injury

Sports doctor Jesse Morse took to X.com to voice his take on the Christian Kirk injury. The calf injury reportedly happened on July 27.

Morse wrote: “Possible injury to monitor for the 49ers WR3 Christian Kirk. He walked off the field today with a trainer. Kirk’s had his fair share of injuries. He dealt with hamstring injuries that caused him to miss multiple games early in 2025 (including Weeks 1–2 and later re-aggravations). He also had a collarbone injury that ended his 2024 season with the Jaguars and prior issues (including groin/core muscle). Depending on the specifics of the injury, this could aide De’Zhaun Stribling in securing the WR3 role alongside Ricky Pearsall and Mike Evans.”

Possible injury to monitor for the 49ers WR3 Christian Kirk. He walked off the field today with a trainer. Kirk’s had his fair share of injuries. He dealt with hamstring injuries that caused him to miss multiple games early in 2025 (including Weeks 1–2 and later… https://t.co/p4RYN3Dq2a — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) July 27, 2026

Morse followed that post up with another statement on the nature of calf strains:

“Christian Kirk diagnosed with a calf injury At best this is a calf ‘tweak’ and he will just need a couple days to get back. More likely this is a grade 1 calf strain, which easily take 3 weeks to comfortably return and are notorious for slow healing and reinjury. Grade 2 would be substantial, think 6-8 weeks and would risk him being started on the PUP list. Deebo signing?”

Very interesting that he brings up Deebo Samuel, which would be an intriguing reunion.

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Looking at Christian Kirk’s NFL Career

Christian Kirk has played in eight NFL seasons.

He spent his 2025 campaign with the Houston Texans. Before that, he played three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and four with the Arizona Cardinals.

Across 106 total games played, Kirk has hauled in 432 catches for 5415 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns.

In 2025 with the Texans, he hauled in 28 catches for 239 yards and 1 TD over 13 games.

His best seasons came from 2021 to 2023, but being an 8-year NFL veteran signals his place in the NFL is well respected.

The hope for the 49ers will be that this calf injury isn’t too serious and that he will be ready for week one of the season.

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