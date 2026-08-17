Former 49ers Head Coach Hits George Kittle With Harsh Injury Truth

The San Francisco 49ers are once again battling injury issues ahead of the 2026 campaign. As has been the case over the past two years, the Niners’ success could hinge on their ability to stay healthy, as they are going to need guys like star tight end George Kittle on the field as much as possible if they want to win Super Bowl LXI.

Kittle is part of a group of 49ers players who are recovering from injuries they suffered last year, as he tore his Achilles tendon in the team’s wild card round victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs last year. Ever since he went down, though, Kittle has insisted he will be able to play in San Fran’s Week 1 action this year. With that contest less than a month away, though, one of the team’s former head coaches, Steve Mariucci, hit Kittle with a harsh truth.

Steve Mariucci Doesn’t Think George Kittle Will Play for 49ers in Week 1

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Over the past decade, Kittle has gone from an unknown Day 3 selection in the 2017 NFL Draft to one of the best tight ends of his generation. Not only is Kittle an elite playmaker in the passing game, but he is also an able and willing blocker who helps add another element to San Francisco’s offensive attack.

The 2025 campaign was another Pro Bowl season for Kittle, even though he only managed to suit up for 11 games. During his time on the field, Kittle caught 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns, but there are concerns that his aforementioned Achilles injury could slow him down as he begins to approach the end of his career.

After undergoing surgery shortly after going down with this ailment, Kittle has attacked his injury rehab, with the hope being he will be able to play in the Niners’ Week 1 clash against the Los Angeles Rams. As of the time of this writing, though, Kittle still has yet to practice for the 49ers during training camp, and with time running out, Mariucci doesn’t see the team taking any chances with its star tight end.

“George Kittle seems very optimistic,” Mariucci said in an interview with casino.org. “I’ve spent a lot of time with him, but he’s not there yet. I don’t know if he’ll be ready for the first game. Heck, he tore that Achilles in the playoffs, so that might be too quick of a turnaround. It could be an issue for them offensively.”

49ers Should Err on the Side of Caution With George Kittle

Given what we know about Kittle, it doesn’t come as a surprise that he is pushing the envelope in an attempt to get himself back on the field as soon as possible. And yet, it’s tough to ignore the fact that it’s only August, so while having Kittle at their disposal in Week 1 would be huge, the 49ers simply don’t want to risk his health by rushing him into action before he’s ready.

There is still time for Kittle to get himself ready for Week 1, and you know that he’s going to do whatever he can to suit up with his teammates against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia. But Mariucci, like everyone else, remains skeptical, making Kittle’s status an intriguing subplot as the start of the regular season draws closer for San Francisco.