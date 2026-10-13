49ers Could Target 5 Big Names Before Trade Deadline

The San Francisco 49ers are 5-0, but they could still make a big move before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Injuries have tested the roster. Parker Hurley of Sports Illustrated ranked possible targets at several positions, and a new name has surfaced since. Here are the five best fits.

49ers Could Land Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack makes the most sense of any name on the board, per Hurley. The veteran edge rusher is on a one-year deal. That lowers the long-term risk for San Francisco. He also plays for a winless team, which makes a sale more realistic.

The fit is clear. The 49ers have played without several defensive linemen this season. Hurley says Mack could make an impact similar to the one Mike Evans has made on offense. Evans has been the clear top receiver since he arrived.

49ers Could Reunite With Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings is the newest name in the mix. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport brought him up on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I would say a name I’ve been wondering about is Jauan Jennings,” Rapoport said. “… I expect his name to heat up a little bit over the next, probably couple days and weeks. And, obviously, the 49ers lost Deebo [Samuel] for a couple weeks too, so they make sense. That would be a name for me to keep an eye on.”

The need is real. Deebo Samuel suffered a “bad” hamstring pull, per Rapoport. He could be reevaluated after the Week 8 bye. Evans is the only 49ers receiver with more than 84 receiving yards this season. George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey help in the passing game, but the offense needs more reliable options outside.

Jennings has barely played a role for the Minnesota Vikings. He has two catches for nine yards and no touchdowns in five games. The Vikings are 5-0 anyway. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson lead the passing game, and Odell Beckham Jr. adds veteran depth.

His San Francisco resume is strong. He caught nine touchdowns last season, a career high. In 2024, he set career highs with 77 catches, 113 targets and 975 yards. He also has chemistry with Brock Purdy. A return would likely cost little.

Quentin Johnston Fits 49ers Offense

Quentin Johnston is a first-round pick who produced last season. He is big, physical and fast. Those traits could fit well in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-5. That could make them sellers. Johnston would give San Francisco a bigger body at receiver, which the group lacks right now.

Vita Vea Remains A Name To Know

Vita Vea was tied to the 49ers this summer, per The Athletic. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 1-4. That raises the question of whether talks will resurface.

A big interior lineman would help a defense that has dealt with injuries up front. Nick Bosa and James Thompson Jr. could return soon, but depth would still matter. Vea would be one of the bigger swings on the board.

Brian Thomas Jr. Offers Buy-Low Option

Brian Thomas Jr. is a former first-round pick. He has not found the right scheme fit since a coaching staff change. Hurley says a change of scenery would help.

That makes him a classic buy-low option. San Francisco could add receiver depth without paying a steep price. It would also give Shanahan a young talent to work with.

49ers Face Deadline Decision

San Francisco has time to decide. The deadline is Nov. 10, and the 49ers are off in Week 8. A move for a receiver looks like the most urgent need with Samuel out. An edge rusher or defensive tackle could help the front seven.

The 49ers are 5-0, so they are not desperate. But injuries have piled up. A smart trade could keep them ahead in the NFC.