Former All-Pro Urges 49ers to Trade for Dolphins RB: ‘Add Some Quality’

The San Francisco 49ers are still facing uncertainty with Christian McCaffrey, so one former All-Pro thinks the team needs a trade.

San Francisco still doesn’t have a clear timeline for McCaffrey’s return, which is why two-time All-Pro RB and current NFL Network analyst is urging the team to reunite with Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert.

“However, with no guarantee that the reigning Offensive Player of the Year takes a snap this season and Mason’s recent scare, Shanahan could look to replenish his backfield,” MJD wrote on October 16. “Mostert and Wilson are solid veteran options who would add some quality depth to this 49ers attack. Plus, the Dolphins have a pair of young running backs in tow: second-year stud De’Von Achane and budding rookie Jaylen Wright.”

Jones-Drew makes a good case for why a reunion would work as well as why Miami might deal Mostert. The 49ers can reinforce their backfield with a player who knows Kyle Shanahan well, while getting him for a cheap price.

At the end of the day, it’s just a suggestion but there are multiple signs that point toward this being a legitimate possibility.

Mostert’s Time in San Francisco

After a few seasons of minor contributions at the league level, Mostert broke through with San Francisco in 2019. After a 261-yard season with the 49ers in 2018, the former Purdue Boilermaker totaled 952 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns the following year.

Mostert had a solid year in 2020 with 677 total yards and 3 TDs, but only played 8 games due to injury. His injury woes continued into 2021, which led to him eventually joining the Dolphins.

While he impressed with San Francisco, his 2022 and 2023 seasons are by far his most productive. Mostert totaled 1093 yards from scrimmage in 2022, adding 5 touchdowns.

In 2023, Mostert led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 18, running for 1012 yards in the process. He also missed a couple of games due to injury.

In 2024, Mostert has struggled to get on the field but was healthy for Miami’s Week 5 win over the New England Patriots. The 32-year-old ran for 80 yards, while also catching two passes for 18 yards.

49ers Get Positive Update on RB

When San Francisco RB Jordan Mason went down during the team’s 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks, there was plenty of reason for concern. The 49ers were already down to their backup RB, and losing Mason, who has played at a high level in McCaffrey’s stead, would be a major blow.

Mason did come out of the game in the second half, but Shanahan at least had a positive update after the game.

“Just in case of an emergency, stayed available,” Shanahan said. “… He thought he was gonna be alright. He went back in and it just hurt him too much, so he went out, I think that was the first play, and then he was out (on the sideline) just in case of an emergency.”

It seems like Mason will be alright for the long haul, but it will be interesting to monitor his status as the Week 7 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs approaches.