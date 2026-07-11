49ers’ Star Trent Williams Moves Up the Board in Latest NFL Rankings

The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2026 campaign with high hopes, and it’s not too hard to see why. Even with the team laboring through an injury-riddled campaign last year, it still managed to make it all the way to the divisional round of the playoffs, so there’s reason to believe that a championship run could be in the cards if everyone can stay healthy.

One of the most important players on this team is still star left tackle Trent Williams, who remains one of the best offensive linemen in the entire league. Williams enjoyed a return to form in 2025, even as he spent much of the year battling through an assortment of injuries. As he prepares for his 16th season in the league, Williams earned another high ranking in ESPN’s list of the NFL’s top offensive tackles.

Trent Williams Ranked Second-Best Offensive Tackle in the NFL

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Williams entered the pros as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, spending the first nine years of his career with the Washington Commanders. While he was always a good player, Williams really hit his stride when he joined the 49ers in 2020, as he’s earned five Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro honors (three of which saw him land on the First Team) since he arrived in town.

It seemed like Williams’ play was finally beginning to decline in 2024, as he suited up in just 10 games and struggled when he was on the field. He quickly put those concerns to rest in 2025, as he helped anchor a San Fran offensive line that spent half of the year working with Brock Purdy under center, and the other half of the year being led by backup quarterback Mac Jones.

When all was said and done, Williams earned the 12th Pro Bowl selection of his career and a spot on the All-Pro Second Team. You can make an argument that Williams is still the best offensive tackle in the league, but in ESPN’s latest rankings, that spot belongs to Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions. However, Williams isn’t far behind him, as he earned the No. 2 spot on this list.

“Williams is strengthening his Hall of Fame résumé with strong play into his late 30s,” Jeremy Fowler wrote in his column for ESPN, which saw execs, coaches, and scouts vote on the top players at the offensive tackle position. “It’s hard to knock his game. He finished the 2025 season with a 92.2% pass block win rate, and his run block win rate of 79.5% was best among the top-10 group and sixth overall for tackles.”

49ers Hoping for Another Strong Year from Trent Williams

Williams is nearing the end of his career, as he’s set to enter his age-38 season for San Francisco. And yet, he is continuing to play at an All-Pro level. He causes some problems for the front office with his contract demands, but if he can keep on playing at the high level he’s been at for the past few years, the team is going to give him whatever he wants, so long as he decides to keep playing football.

There have been concerns about the length of the 49ers’ championship window, but they are entering the upcoming season as one of the top teams in the league, and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters. Regardless of what happens, Williams should be expected to put together another great season as he looks to cement himself as a surefire Hall of Famer.