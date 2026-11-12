Seattle Seahawks Add Former Bengals Starter Before Raiders Game

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing another familiar face into their offensive line room, reuniting three former North Dakota State teammates as they navigate an injury to one of their newest stars.

Seattle announced Thursday, November 12, that it signed veteran guard Cordell Volson to its practice squad. The former Cincinnati Bengals starter played alongside current Seahawks offensive linemen Grey Zabel and Jalen Sundell at North Dakota State.

Safety AJ Finley was released from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

The signing gives Seattle an experienced option along the interior offensive line, where the team has already been forced to make adjustments following Quenton Nelson’s knee injury.

Cordell Volson Reunites With Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell on Seahawks

Volson, 28, brings significantly more NFL starting experience than the typical practice squad addition.

The Bengals selected the former North Dakota State All-American in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He went on to start 48 of his 50 appearances during his first three seasons in Cincinnati, primarily playing left guard.

A shoulder injury derailed his 2025 season, however, and he has yet to return to regular-season action. Volson signed with the Tennessee Titans in March 2026 but was released during final roster cuts. He subsequently spent time on the Green Bay Packers‘ practice squad.

Seattle had already taken a look at Volson before making Thursday’s move.

As Heavy’s Dave Holcomb reported November 4, the Seahawks hosted Volson for a workout earlier this month, signaling their interest in strengthening the interior offensive line.

His connection to Zabel and Sundell adds another interesting dimension to the signing.

The two current Seahawks starters have already enjoyed considerable success together after their college careers. As Seattle’s official website detailed in February, Zabel and Sundell were roommates at North Dakota State before becoming teammates on Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning offensive line.

Now, Volson joins that group, giving the Seahawks three offensive linemen who share a connection to the Bison program.

Seahawks Add Offensive Line Depth After Quenton Nelson Injury

Volson’s arrival comes at an important time for Seattle’s offensive line.

The Seahawks acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson in a blockbuster October trade, but his tenure in Seattle has already been interrupted by a knee injury.

Head coach Mike Macdonald announced that Nelson would undergo a minor procedure, leaving the veteran guard with a week-to-week designation.

That injury forced Seattle to reconsider its offensive line configuration almost immediately after rearranging the unit to accommodate Nelson.

Zabel, who shifted to right guard following the trade, is returning to left guard while Nelson is sidelined. Anthony Bradford will reclaim the starting right guard position.

Volson offers another experienced option behind that group, although his background at left guard makes him a more natural fit as depth on Zabel’s side of the line.

The Seahawks also have rookie Beau Stephens available as an interior offensive line option.

For now, Volson’s signing does not place him on Seattle’s active roster. The Seahawks would need to elevate or sign him to the 53-man roster for him to participate in a game.

Still, bringing in a player with 48 NFL starts provides additional insurance as Seattle prepares for its November 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And unlike most midseason additions, Volson will arrive with two familiar faces already occupying starting positions along the offensive line.