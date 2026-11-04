Seahawks Eyeing 48-Game Starter Before Cardinals Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks just acquired a new starting guard, arguably the best one in the league, with a trade for Quenton Nelson. The Seahawks, though, could have their sights set on another potential addition at guard.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Seattle hosted veteran guard Cordell Volson for a tryout Tuesday.

Volson last played in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals two years ago. But from 2022-24, he started 48 contests at guard.

The 28-year-old was most recently with the Green Bay Packers practice squad in September.

In addition to Volson, the Seahawks also hosted two tight ends for tryouts Tuesday. Those two tight ends were Chase Curtis and Kenny Fletcher.

Seahawks Host Guard Cordell Volson for Tryout

The Seahawks appeared interested in adding interior offensive line or tight end depth Tuesday. But perhaps more than line depth, Seattle might have just been intrigued at the idea of signing Volson.

The Bengals selected the guard at No. 136 overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he immediately became a starter and barely left the lineup over his first three seasons.

That sounds like the type of player a team would want to retain after his rookie contract. But in 2025, Volson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in August. Cincinnati waived the guard as part of its final roster cuts.

Since then, Volson has yet to land another NFL opportunity. He competed for a job with the Tennessee Titans on a 1-year contract this past summer. The Titans waived Volson in late August.

With the Packers offensive line struggling mightily the first three weeks, Green Bay brought in Volson on its practice squad. But he lasted under two weeks with the organization.

The veteran has remained a free agent over the past month.

Seahawks Changes at Guard After Quenton Nelson Trade

The Seahawks could view Volson as a potential depth piece for their practice squad. Entering the season, guard was the weak point on Seattle’s offensive line. That’s why the team acquired Nelson in a blockbuster deal on October 27.

Nelson started at left guard in his Seahawks debut Monday night. That displaced Grey Zabel, who moved to right guard. Those changes also sent Anthony Bradford, who has been Seattle’s worst lineman for a year and a half, to the bench.

Zabel struggled in his first game at right guard. Still, Volson has strictly played left guard in his career, so he shouldn’t be viewed as an answer to start at right guard.

Zabel is also likely to do better going forward. He transitioned to right guard midweek before Monday’s game and faced one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL in Jeffrey Simmons.

While not a candidate to start immediately, Volson could provide depth from the practice squad for the Seahawks.

Seattle has three offensive linemen on its current practice squad. Only Federico Maranges is listed as an interior lineman, and he’s a center. The other two Seahawks practice squad linemen are tackles Logan Brown and Bobby Hart.