Seahawks Announce 13th Year Veteran Re-Signing After Getting 1st Career Interception

The Seattle Seahawks‘ eyes may have been focused on offense this past offseason, but they have not forgotten about head coach, Mike McDonald’s primary side of the ball – defense.

The team are bringing back a familiar face for his whopping 13th year in the NFL on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter.

Seahawks today re-signed veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who now will be heading into his 13th NFL season. pic.twitter.com/A3uFC0UnJB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2025

The Seahawks then corroborated this on their website, bringing with them some happy words from the 17.5 career sack defensive tackle, Johnathan Hankins – who recorded his very first career interception against the Niners‘ Brock Purdy last November.

“Being here last year, the success we had, the group we had defensively, and now we have D-Law [edge rusher, DeMarcus Lawrence] here, and some more key guys—we drafted a D-tackle [Rylie Mills]—I just feel comfortable here,” Hankins said to the Seahawks. “I like it here. Everything made sense. To be able to still be playing in Year 13, and obviously the organization wanted me back, so it just made sense.”

Hankins Back For Another Year In The Pacific Northwest

One of the most notable nose tackles and run-stoppers in the NFL over the past decade plus, Hankins is no longer a full time starter on the team, with 2024 first round pick, Byron Murphy II and fellow veteran, Jarran Reed expected to occupy the two central positions on the defense.

Hankins will primarily deputize for Murphy at nose tackle. However, it would not be surprising to see both players line up together on run-heavy downs, or against particularly difficult, strong running backs like the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey – who Seattle see twice a year, injury permitting.

Outside of a breakout sophomore year in New York with the Giants, where Ohio State alum put up 7 sacks, Hankins has never been a particularly dangerous sack artist, with a primary concern of his from teams during his draft process over a decade ago being that he could likely end up being solely a two-down player with little pass rush upside.

Seahawks’ Defense Shaping Up Nicely Ahead Of 2025

Coming from the Baltimore Ravens, it was widely believed that Mike McDonald could have a Pete Carroll – esque effect on Seattle’s defense.

He certainly did, with the team going from 30th in total defense in 2023, to 12th in 2024. Although the team still has some small holes, including at outside cornerback next to Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, the Seahawks will no doubt benefit from Byron Murphy and linebacker, Tyrice Knight going into year two.

And that does not even mention the addition of 35th overall pick, Nick Emmanwori; one of the most physically gifted safeties to come out of the draft in years – who fell to the top of the second round before Seattle traded a second and third round pick to move up and get him.