Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Announces Unexpected Jadarian Price Injury Update

The Seattle Seahawks cruised to victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, even with backup quarterback Drew Lock running the offense in place of Sam Darnold. Lock tossed four touchdowns against the Cardinals, and perhaps more impressively, he managed to overcome the departure of rookie running back Jadarian Price.

In his second NFL game, Price was forced out of the action early with what was revealed to be a chest injury. Unsurprisingly, head coach Mike Macdonald was asked for an update on Price’s status, and in a surprise twist, it turns out that the injury he is actually dealing with is completely different from what the team initially announced.

Mike Macdonald Reveals Jadarian Price is Dealing With a Shoulder Injury

Play

With Kenneth Walker III departing in free agency and Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL, Price has come in and immediately become Seattle’s starting running back. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Price hasn’t necessarily gotten off to an explosive start, but he’s managed to help keep the offense moving with Lock under center.

The Seahawks were dealt a blow when Price was forced out of the game, though, as their depth behind him at running back isn’t exactly great. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani managed to close things out for Seattle against Arizona, but all eyes are going to be on Price’s status as he attempts to get himself ready for Week 3.

Initially, the team said that Price was dealing with a chest injury, but according to Macdonald, he’s actually dealing with a different injury. While he didn’t have an update on Price’s timetable, he revealed that he is dealing with a shoulder injury rather than a chest injury, before claiming that he doesn’t think he will be required to miss an extended period of time.

“No update on JD. It’s some technical term for somewhere up in your shoulder, but it’s intact, and nothing serious, it doesn’t seem like,” Macdonald said on “The Mike Macdonald Show.”

Seahawks Hoping Jadarian Price Can Make a Speedy Recovery

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 09: Jadarian Price #8 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Price is known for his speed on the field, and now, the Seahawks will be hoping he can be just as fast when it comes to his injury recovery. It’s still very early in the season, so Seattle isn’t going to rush Price back into action before he’s truly ready to go, but it’s clear that its offense will look a lot different if he can’t play.

Charbonnet still isn’t ready to return to action, meaning that Wilson and Holani will have to hold down the fort if Price can’t go. Seattle will turn the page to a Week 3 meeting against the Washington Commanders, and once again, it will likely be the heavy favorite, as Washington is set to be without Jayden Daniels after he suffered a gruesome elbow injury on Sunday.