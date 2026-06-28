‘Nearly’ Pro Bowl Player Projected to Win Vital Role for Seahawks

There aren’t many things missing from the roster for the Seattle Seahawks, but a vital spot is still wide open, with a “nearly” Pro Bowl player projected to win the key role ahead of three other contenders.

It means there’s a quartet of intriguing young talent vying to play gunner for the Seahawks’ special teams. One player stands above the rest, according to Hawk Blogger’s Brian Nemhauser, who picked Irvin Charles, “a guy that they traded for from New York who’s been nearly a Pro Bowl special teams player. I think, I’m just projecting, guessing, that he is going to win out for the special teams, and that these other guys maybe practice squad players.”

Charles winning this particular position battle would surely please Seahawks general manager John Schneider. He sent a conditional late-round draft pick to the New York Jets to acquire Charles back in May.

Seeing Charles become a starter so soon would justify the trade, but the “other guys” Nemhauser mentioned can’t be overlooked as viable candidates. Especially a 2026 NFL draft pick who entered the pros already being a playmaker in football’s third phase.

Irvin Charles Brings Strong Pedigree to Niche Role

Former Penn State and Indiana wide receiver Charles hasn’t made a dent at his natural position since being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jets in 2023. What he has done is establish himself as a battle-tested downhill force in punt coverage.

Charles clocked 236 special teams snaps as a rookie, before playing 214 more in 2024, per Pro Football Reference. Those snaps were earned by a 6-foot-4, 219-pounder with the right size and seek-and-destroy mentality to go after punters and returners.

One of Charles’ best plays was this forced fumble against the Denver Broncos in 2023.

A blocked punt followed against the Tennessee Titans early in the ’24 campaign. Plays like these underscore Charles’ ability to produce the momentum-shifting contributions the Seahawks want from special teams.

It’s why Schneider made the trade, but the same desire is also why the Seahawks made another notable move for their kick and coverage units during the draft.

Seahawks Have Another Strong Contender at Key Position

When running down the other candidates to play gunner for the Seahawks in 2026, Nemhauser made it a point to state, “I really like what I’ve seen from Emmanuel Henderson. By the way, I didn’t have high expectations from him out of the draft. I think he’s shown a little bit as a receiver.”

Henderson might have showcased some potential at wideout, but he was drafted as a dedicated punt gunner. That’s a move one observer noted the Seahawks haven’t made in over two decades.

Using draft capital to replace one of the secret stars of last season’s title run, Dareke Young, made sense. So did the trade for Charles.

He and Henderson are the leading candidates to replace Young, even though Nemhauser also name-dropped fellow receivers Ricky White and Cody White. They’re in the mix, but Charles still looks like the best physical fit and has the right proven track record to make this key role his own.