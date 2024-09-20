Seahawks Cut Former 2nd Round Pick & Ex-Starter Days Before Dolphins Game

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from safety Marquise Blair and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna. The two cuts were made to open up roster spots in order to sign speedy receiver Miles Boykin and running back Brittain Brown. These roster moves were finalized on September 18, 2024, just days before the team’s Week 3 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 22.

Blair will be the most familiar name for Seahawks fans. Seattle selected Blair in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft with the No. 47 overall pick. Blair played his first three seasons with the Seahawks before the team released the defender in 2022 ahead of the start of the season.

The veteran went on to sign with the Carolina Panthers, but only played three games for the team. Seattle reunited with Blair this offseason by signing the safety to a one-year deal in July.

The Seahawks later released Blair as the team finalized their 53-man roster ahead of Week 1 but were able to re-sign the defender to the team’s practice squad days later. Prior to his most recent release, Blair played 23 games with the Seahawks over his career.

The Seahawks Cut Quinton Bohanna, a Former Cowboys Starting Defensive Tackle

As for Bohanna, the veteran signed with the Seahawks to join the practice squad on September 4. Bohanna spent last season with the Detroit Lions but is best known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys.

The defensive tackle played in 27 games for Dallas from 2021 to 2022. Bohanna started nine games for the Cowboys in 2022, making 13 appearances.

The Seahawks Are 4.5-Point Favorites Versus the Dolphins

Seattle is looking to jump to a perfect 3-0 with a win over Miami in Week 3. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in the matchup.

With Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve, the Dolphins are expected to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback against the Hawks. Questions continue to surround Seattle running back Ken Walker’s status.

Walker has not practiced leading up to the Week 3 matchup. It would be a surprise if Walker is able to suit up against the Fins.