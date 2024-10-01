Seahawks Land 9-Time Pro Bowl Super Bowl Champ After Loss to Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a familiar face as the team has agreed to terms with nine-time Pro Bowl offensive linemen Jason Peters. The veteran will begin his second stint with Seattle by joining the practice squad. It is the rare signing of a 42-year-old free agent who turns 43 during this season’s NFL playoffs.

Peters brings with him championship experience as part of the Philadelphia Eagles team that won the Super Bowl during the 2017 season. The veteran played eight games for the Seahawks last season, including two starts.

“Still going: Nine-time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters is expected to sign with the #eahawks practice squad, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero detailed in an October 1, 2024, message on X. “At age 42, Peters begins his 21st NFL season and second with Seattle, where he appeared in eight games (two starts) in 2023.”

The Seahawks Have Multiple Defensive Stars Sidelined With Injuries

Seattle is unfortunately dealing with multiple injuries to key starters on both sides of the ball. The Seahawks are without Abe Lucas and George Fant, so Peters will provide the team a bit of depth at the position group.

Seattle sustained a 42-29 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks appeared to feel the effects on defense of being without all of the team’s top pass rushers. Edge rushers Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu were both sidelined.

The interior of the Seahawks defensive line has also been ravaged by injuries with star Leonard Williams and rookie Byron Murphy II both sidelined against the Lions. Starting linebacker Jerome Baker also missed the team’s Week 4 matchup versus Detroit.

It will be worth watching to see if any of these players are able to suit up against the New York Giants in Week 5. It would not be a surprise if Seattle makes additional moves to add some defensive depth in the coming days.

Jason Peters Played 8 Games for the Seahawks in 2023

Seattle hosted Peters for a September 24 free-agent visit. The Seahawks clearly felt comfortable with what they saw and opted to bring back a familiar player. Prior to the signing, Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard explained why he believed the franchise would ultimately sign the veteran.

“Well, they know Jason Peters,” Huard noted during a September 25 edition of “Brock and Salk.” “Jason Peters did some good things here a year ago. He knows how to play. He is a very large human.

“… I think this is a case of a veteran that knows the building, that knows the personnel. And for some still pretty young, green tackles, especially with George Fant out, I think this is some security.”