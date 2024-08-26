Seahawks Strike Trade for Ex-Bears Starter & Cut Rookie

The Seattle Seahawks are making their final roster moves ahead of Week 1, striking a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Trevis Gipson. It is a low-risk deal for the Seahawks as the team acquired Gipson for a future sixth-round pick.



The deal is pending Gipson passing a physical by the Seahawks. Seattle released undrafted rookie cornerback Willie Roberts to make room on the roster for Gipson.

Gipson signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Jaguars this offseason but was traded before playing a regular-season game for Jacksonville. Instead, Gipson will get an fresh start in Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense, a system which thrived during his previous stops at the Michigan Wolverines and Baltimore Ravens.

The defender was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Gipson began his rookie season as a reserve pass rusher for Chicago.

The veteran went on to start 19 games for the Bears over the next two seasons. Gipson played eight games for the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

The Seahawks Traded a 6th-Round Pick to the Jaguars for Trevis Gipson

The newest Seahawks linebacker’s best season came in 2021 when Gipson posted a career-high 7 sacks, 7 quarterback hits, 5 forced fumbles and 39 tackles in 16 appearances. Seattle’s addition of Gipson gives the team some insurance amid Uchenna Nwosu’s new knee injury. The Seahawks previously traded away underachieving pass rusher Darrell Taylor on August 23, 2024.

“Per @ESPNdirocco, it’s a sixth-round pick the Seahawks are giving Jacksonville for edge rusher Trevis Gipson (I’m told it’s not a conditional pick),” ESPN’s Brady Henderson detailed in an August 26, message on X. “Gipson (6-4, 236, 27 years old) has 11 sacks in four seasons. This move is likely tied to Uchenna Nwosu hurting his knee Saturday.”

The Seahawks linebacker group had been a question mark heading into training camp. Gipson gives the Seahawks a versatile player who can be utilized at both linebacker and defensive end.

Who Will Make the Seahawks Roster at Linebacker?

Prior to the trade, The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar projected the following four outside linebackers would make the final roster: Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Dre’Mont Jones and Derick Hall. The predicted cuts included Sundiata Anderson, Nelson Ceaser and Jamie Sheriff.

“Jones missed most of training camp and all three preseason games with a hamstring injury, but the trade of Darrell Taylor to the Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick indicates Seattle doesn’t see that as a long-term issue,” Dugar wrote in an August 25 story titled, “Seahawks final roster projection: Did Kenny McIntosh, Dee Eskridge do enough?”

“Hall had a strong preseason with nine pressures and two sacks in 63 defensive snaps rushing the passer, showcasing that he might be ready to take the same sort of Year 2 leap Mafe took last season. Hall’s development likely played a role in Seattle’s willingness to move on from Taylor, the last remaining member of the team’s 2020 draft class,” Dugar continued.

“The name to monitor here is Nwosu, who left the game due to injury after taking a shot on a play that drew a flag for a chop block. Sheriff would probably be first in line as a practice squad call-up; he had three sacks in the preseason and consistently put pressure on the quarterback.”