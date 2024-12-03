Seahawks Release Former 1st Round Pick Amid Roster Shuffling

The Seahawks released former first round pick N'Keal Harry from their practice squad.

Former first round pick N’Keal Harry has been released from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad as part of the team’s roster moves ahead of their NFC West showdown with the Arizona Cardinals on December 8, 2024.

Harry, who was selected with the 32nd pick of the 2019 draft by the New England Patriots out of Arizona State as a wide receiver, transitioned to tight end ahead of the 2024 season. Harry previously spent time on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad this season. He signed with the Seahawks on November 11.

Harry was cut to make room for undrafted rookie center Mike Novitsky, according to Seahawks.com’s John Boyle. Novitsky signed with Seattle after the NFL Draft in April but was released before the start of the preseason and has not been with a team since. The Seahawks also added defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna back onto the practice squad, filling a spot that opened up when defensive lineman Myles Adams joined the Detroit Lions active roster.

The 7-5 Seahawks are set to face the 6-6 Cardinals in a key NFC West game on Sunday in Arizona.

N’Keal Harry Revealed He Was Moving to Tight End While With the Vikings

In June, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters Harry was making the position change from wide receiver to tight end. Harry spent parts of the 2023 season with the Vikings on their practice squad.

“N’Keal is really fired up about it. He has attacked the process, long before we even got started in the offseason program,” O’Connell told reporters, according to NBC Sports. “But you’re hoping to see the receiving traits lead the way early on, as they get a little more comfort in maybe having their hand down, being a part of run schemes, the different kind of run schemes that we’re implementing, and N’Keal has shown that.

O’Connell added, “At this stage in his career a position change is unique, but we’re hoping we’re developing a guy who can be a real third-down weapon, red-zone weapon, with his skill set.”

But things did not work out for the 26-year-old in Minnesota. Harry played in 3 preseason games with the Vikings, catching 4 passes on 7 targets for 60 yards. He did not make the Vikings’ 53-man roster, but spent seven weeks on Minnesota’s practice squad before he was cut on October 21.

Harry’s absence leaves the Seahawks with one tight end on their practice squad, Tyler Mabry, who signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent from Maryland in 2020. Mabry has 1 NFL catch, a touchdown, which came on December 31, 2022, and has spent time on the Seahawks active roster this season. Seattle has four tight ends — Noah Fant, AJ Barner, Pharaoh Brown and Brady Russell — currently on the active squad.

Harry Has 5 Career Touchdown Catches, but Has Not Caught an NFL Pass Since 2022

Harry, who will turn 27 this month, played in 9 games for the Vikings in 2023, but did not record any offensive stats. In 2022, Harry spent a season with the Chicago Bears, playing in 7 games as a reserve wide receiver and catching 7 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Harry spent three years with the Patriots after he was drafted in 2019, with his best season coming in 2020 when he had 33 catches for 309 yards and 2 touchdowns. In his career, Harry has 64 catches for 714 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Patriots traded Harry to the Bears in July 2022 for a 7th round pick, according to ESPN.