Seahawks Predicted to Replace Darnold and Milroe With 4,000-Yard Star

The Seattle Seahawks have made some major moves during the offseason and draft, signing Sam Darnold and selecting Jalen Milroe. Milroe, who was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has the tools to be an above-average quarterback one day.

Despite signing Darnold to a $100.5 million deal over three seasons and drafting Milroe, some believe that the Seahawks could move on from both of them in the 2026 NFL draft.

That includes Curt Popejoy of Draft Wire, who predicted that the Raiders will select Garrett Nussmeier out of LSU.

When looking at what that could potentially look like, The Sporting News’ Mike Moraitis added that Nussmeier has plenty of left to prove, but if he can build on what he did last year at LSU, he could be somebody the Seahawks are interested in if they don’t love Darnold or Millroe.

“Nussmeier was stuck behind Jayden Daniels for a few seasons before he finally got his shot to be the full-time starter in 2024 — and he didn’t disappoint. Nussmeier tallied 32 of his 44 career touchdowns (29 passing in 2024) last season while throwing for 4,052 yards on a 64.2% completion rate.

“He doesn’t offer elite athleticism but moves well in the pocket. Nussmeier’s arm talent is where he really shines, as he can make all the throws on a football field and has impressive accuracy, also. Nussmeier no doubt still has more to prove, but if he’s able to build on what he did in 2024, he could be a first-round talent in next year’s draft and someone the Seahawks target if they aren’t set with Darnold or Milroe,” he wrote.

Why Did the Seahawks Select Milroe After Signing Darnold?

It’s a bit interesting that the Seattle Seahawks drafted Milroe in the third round, but that felt like a decision to select the best player available at the time.

While he won’t have much of an opportunity to start this year unless Darnold gets injured, there are other reasons that the Seahawks might’ve drafted him, and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who coached Milroe, spoke about them.

“He’s going to give the Seahawks an element of offense that nobody else in this draft can give anybody,” Saban said at the NFL Draft. “This guy’s fast, he’s explosive and look, he can throw the ball. He’s got a strong arm. He’s a great deep ball thrower. He just needs a little refinement and consistency in the passing game and he could be an outstanding player.”

What Would It Take for the Seahawks To Move off Both Quarterbacks?

If the Seattle Seahawks have such a bad season that they’re in a position to draft Nussmeier, it might not be the worst idea to suggest that they have to move on from Milroe and Darnold.

Some believe that he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class, which is expected to be loaded with Arch Manning and others.

However, he isn’t as much of a can’t-miss prospect as some of the other top players in the draft class. A four-year junior last year, he threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

He attempted the most passes in the country, completing 64.2% of them.

It’ll be a big season for the Tigers quarterback, and he’ll have to deliver if he wants to get drafted as high as some have suggested.