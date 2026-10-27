Seahawks Acquire All-Pro OL Quenton Nelson in Blockbuster Trade With Colts

The Seattle Seahawks‘ defense of their Super Bowl victory from last season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan so far this year, but they managed to get back on track with a big 20-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. However, it’s clear there are still some holes on this roster that need to be filled, with many folks expecting the Seahawks to be active on the trade market in the coming weeks.

As it turns out, that train of thought was proven to be correct on Tuesday. In an effort to shore up its offensive line, Seattle has gone out and swung a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts that will see the team welcome All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson to town, with a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick heading the other way.

Seahawks Add Quenton Nelson in Major Trade With Colts

Nelson entered the pros as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft with Indianapolis, and from the moment he set foot on the field, he was immediately one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league. For the past eight-and-a-half seasons, Nelson manned the left guard position for the Colts, earning Pro Bowl selections each year and three All-Pro First Team honors to go with it.

For the past few months, Nelson’s future had been the subject of much discussion, as he is in the final year of his current contract. With Indy trudging out to a slow start and changes being made from top to bottom throughout the organization, it had seemed increasingly likely that he would be dealt to a new team ahead of the trade deadline.

After losing left tackle Charles Cross to a high ankle sprain in Week 7, Seattle suddenly had a pressing need along its offensive line, which made it a top suitor for Nelson. As a result, this deal quickly came to fruition, with Nelson adding more star power to a Seahawks offense that suddenly looks capable of making another championship run this season.

“Trade! The Colts are sending eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, sources tell The Ringer and Netflix Sports,” Tom Pelissero reported in a post on X.

Seahawks Make Big Splash With Quenton Nelson Trade

Getty Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson.

Where Nelson will fit in along the offensive line is the big question in the wake of this deal, but he’s such a good player that it almost doesn’t matter. Either Nelson or the team’s current left guard, Grey Zabel, could slide over to left tackle to fill in for Cross, who is set to miss a couple of weeks with his aforementioned injury. Once Cross is healthy, Zabel will likely be moved over to right guard to replace Will Fries.

How the o-line will shake out is one of the big storylines surrounding Seattle throughout the week now, but no matter what happens, it’s clear this team is better off with Nelson suiting up for it. The Seahawks will unveil their new-look offensive line when they return to action in Week 8 for their Monday Night Football clash against the Chicago Bears.