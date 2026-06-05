New Seahawks Offense Gets Unexpected Assessment From NFL Execs: Insider

With the arrival of offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, many coaches and execs begin to announce what they expect from the Seattle Seahawks new offense. Klint Kubiak’s departure to the Las Vegas Raiders caused the Seahawks to find a new offensive coordinator after the Super Bowl.

However, Fleury also comes from the Shanahan tree, meaning there could be more continuity than people may have anticipated. According to Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom US, NFL teams are expecting a similar offense that Kubiak ran in 2025.

La Canfora said, “Numerous coaches and execs familiar with Macdonald and Seahawks general manager John Schneider expect the playbook to remain largely the same and the Seahawks to continue attacking aggressively with play-action deep shots on early downs and looking to pick up chunks of yards even with Kubiak gone. Darnold himself has hinted at as much, noting the similarities in style and substance with new coordinator Brian Fleury in charge.”

Seattle Seahawks New Offense Helps Sam Darnold

Recently, Sam Darnold also provided some statements about what he expects from Fleury’s offense. He acknowledged that a lot of the language is similar to Kubiak’s scheme. Ultimately, the Seahawks wanted to find an offensive coordinator who shared the values of Kubiak. By doing so, Seattle guarantees a level of continuity that should only help Darnold continue to thrive.

La Canfora also notes that when he said, “The objective for the Seahawks now is to streamline things for the QB, who began to reverse his downward trajectory by working with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, who share an offensive lineage.”

After Darnold left the Carolina Panthers, he became the backup quarterback for Brock Purdy on the San Francisco 49ers. His performance with the 49ers led the Minnesota Vikings to sign Darnold to a one year contract. He performed exceptionally well in that season, leading the Vikings to a 14-win season.

The Vikings then decided not to extend Darnold and move forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starting QB. The Seahawks pounced and traded away Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, making room for Darnold to become their starting quarterback. The rest is history as the Seahawks won their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Expect More of the Same in Brian Fleury’s Offense

With all that in mind, it makes sense why coaches and execs would believe that the Seahawks would be focused on creating continuity for Darnold. Darnold helped not only revitalize the offense, but helped the career trajectories of players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and A.J. Barner. Smith-Njigba became the offensive player of the year and Barner had a tremendous second season (586 yards and 7 touchdowns).

Here is what an NFL exec said to La Canfora : “I don’t think much is going to change at all. You’re going to be looking for the same tendencies in trends. It’s the same offense. Different play-caller, but it’s the Shanahan offense with a big-armed quarterback who wants to push it downfield to the tight ends and [top receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba].”