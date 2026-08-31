Seahawks Make Trevon Diggs Move After Recent Release

The Seattle Seahawks are just over a week away from kicking off the defense of their Super Bowl championship, and on Sunday, they solidified the 53-man roster that they will open the season with. Of course, moves are still going to be made, but for the most part, the Seahawks have found the group of players that they want to have in town.

One guy who was surprisingly not a part of that group was former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. Seattle scooped up Diggs in free agency midway through training camp, but he didn’t do enough to crack the 53-man roster. However, while Diggs was just released by the team, he has already found his way back to them after being signed to their practice squad.

Seahawks Sign Trevon Diggs to Their Practice Squad

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Diggs spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, and during his peak, he was one of the top cornerbacks in the league. Diggs seemed to enjoy a breakout campaign in 2021, as he racked up a league-leading 11 interceptions, which helped him earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team honors.

Diggs was a Pro Bowler again in 2022, but injuries have largely deterred his career since then. Over the past three seasons, Diggs has played in just 22 total games, and even when he’s been on the field, he has come nowhere close to replicating his play from the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Dallas moved on from him midway through last season, and after a brief stint with the Green Bay Packers, Diggs spent most of his offseason looking for a new home.

The Seahawks took a flier on Diggs, and he recorded an interception in his lone preseason contest with the team. With Terrion Arnold also being brought to town during training camp, Seattle simply didn’t have space for Diggs on its roster right now. However, that could change down the line, which is why the front office opted to sign Diggs to its practice squad after he cleared waivers in the wake of his release.

Sources: The Seahawks have signed CB Trevon Diggs to the practice squad, as was always the plan,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. “Diggs made his Seattle debut in the preseason finale and recorded an INT. He’s fully healthy.”

Seahawks Hoping Trevon Diggs Can Carve Out a Role on Their Defense

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 10: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Diggs is fully healthy, but he’s missed so much time with injuries over the past few years that the Seahawks want to play it safe with him when it comes to getting him ready for the new season. Seeing him clear waivers wasn’t too big of a surprise considering how much time he spent on the free agent market this offseason, so he will stick around as an extra layer of depth for Seattle.

The Seahawks will be rolling into the season with six true cornerbacks (plus the versatile Nick Emmanwori) at their disposal, but considering how Emmanwori, Julian Neal, and the aforementioned Arnold are all already dealing with injuries, Diggs could get elevated to the active roster sooner than expected. Seattle will kick off its 2026 campaign on Sep. 9 with a Super Bowl rematch against the New England Patriots.