Buccaneers Make Baker Mayfield Decision Ahead of Steelers Game

When it comes to what could happen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2026, there’s little chance anyone had starting an undrafted rookie quarterback for 3 games — or more — on their Bingo card.

Yet here we are, headed into Week 6 with UDFA rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels fresh off a history-making win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and Baker Mayfield apparently sidelined for yet another game.

“Baker Mayfield is NOT practicing today so we can stop speculating,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stround wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Jalon Daniels will start vs the Steelers barring something unforeseen.”

“Baker Mayfield working his way back but not there yet,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “It’ll be Jalon Daniels against the Steelers.”

“Another week as the starter for Jalon Daniels,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Jalon Daniels Led Buccaneers to First Win

Daniels is 1-1 as Tampa Bay’s starter since Mayfield hurt his thumb in the fourth quarter of a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and the win over the Cowboys lifted the Buccaneers to 1-4 on the season.

“Since QB starts were first tracked in 1950, only one QB has done the following in each of his first 2 NFL starts: completed 70% of his passes thrown, a TD pass, and rushed for 20+ yards,” OptaStats wrote on its official X account on Thursday night. “That one QB is Jalon Daniels. He was undrafted.”

Daniels also did something against the Cowboys that no one had done in almost 40 years.

“Jalon Daniels is the first undrafted rookie starting QB to beat the Cowboys since 1987 (Washington’s Ed Rubbert),” ESPN Insights wrote on its official X account.

Daniels went 19-of-25 for 189 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions in the win over the Cowboys, plus 23 rushing yards. He was making his 2nd consecutive start after Baker Mayfield hurt his thumb in Week 3.

“Jalon Daniels picked up his first career QB win against the Cowboys on TNF, becoming the fifth undrafted rookie quarterback in the Common Draft Era to win a primetime game,” the NFL wrote on its official X account.

Buccaneers Broke Bank for QB Baker Mayfield

After an offseason of sometimes-testy contract negotiations with Mayfield, the Buccaneers caved and signed him to a 3-year, $165 million contract extension just days before the regular season began.

It’s an investment that already seemed to be aging poorly after Mayfield and the offense looked lost on the way to a 0-3 start.

“The Bucs and Baker Mayfield agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on September 9. “The sides recently re-engaged and Mayfield is now signed through 2029.”

Mayfield originally came to the Buccaneers on a 1-year, $4 million “prove-it contract” in 2023 and was entering the final season of a 3-year, $100 million contract signed before the 2024 season.