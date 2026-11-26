One former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is getting another shot in the NFL after an injury to Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert.

“With Justin Herbert in concussion protocol, the Chargers signed QB veteran Jake Browning to their active roster,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“Justin Herbert was not practicing during the portion of Chargers practice open to the media,” The Athletic’s Noah Furtado wrote on X. “QB Jake Browning promoted to the active roster, CB Deane Leonard placed on IR, and WR Theo Wease signed to the practice squad, the team announced.”

“With Justin Herbert in the NFL’s concussion protocol, the Chargers signed QB Jake Browning to the active roster,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

The Chargers are 1-9 and play the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 12.

Browning Lost Backup Job to Undrafted Rookie

The Buccaneers signed Browning to be Baker Mayfield’s backup quarterback in 2026 — but they ended up with a better option in undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels.

After parting ways with Browning after Daniels beat him out for the backup role in training camp, Browning was signed to the Chargers’ practice team on October 16.

“The Chargers are signing veteran QB Jake Browning, per source,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account.

The Buccaneers moved quickly to sign Browning after spending 2025 with Teddy Bridgewater as Mayfield’s backup—a player they didn’t even have during their offseason work.

“Free agent QB Jake Browning plans to sign with the Tampa Bay Bucs on a one-year deal, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on March 11. “From backing up Joe Burrow to Baker Mayfield.”

Jake Browning’s Best Years Backing up Burrow

Browning backed up Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals for the last 3 seasons, including a 4-3 starter stint and leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) in 2023.

From NFL Researcher’s official X account. “Jake Browning went 4-3 in 7 starts for the Bengals in 2023 (as starter): 71.5 comp pct (led NFL), 266.9 pass YPG (6th in NFL), 8.2 pass yds/att (4th in NFL), 99.1 passer rating (7th in NFL).”

In 3 seasons, Browning was 4-6 starting in place of Burrow.

“Bucs plan to sign QB Jake Browning to a one-year deal,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account. “Baker Mayfield has his backup.”