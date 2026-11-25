The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have grown accustomed to not having wide receiver Jalen McMillan available at this point — that doesn’t mean they won’t welcome him back with open arms if he’s able to get on the field. That’s how desperate their passing game is.

That might be happening soon after McMillan missed the last 7 games with a sprained PCL.

“Bucs are opening the 21-day window for WR Jalen McMillan and LB Christian Rozeboom to return to practice, a first step to getting activated from injured reserve,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Also signed CB Brandon Johnson to the practice squad.”

McMillan sprained his PCL in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and went on injured reserve — he’d already missed the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury. In the two games he did play in, McMillan had zero catches on just one target.

Ongoing, Consistent Injury Issues for Jalen McMillan

McMillan missed 17 regular-season games over his first 2 seasons — 3 games with a hamstring injury as a rookie in 2024 and 14 games due to a severe neck injury in 2025. He fractured 3 vertebrae in his neck and, according to a story from ESPN’s Jenna Laine, doctors initially told McMillan there was a chance he could have been paralyzed for life.

As a rookie in 2024, McMillan had 37 receptions for 461 yards and 8 touchdowns, but put up most of those stats down the stretch, with 24 receptions for 316 yards over the final 5 games of the regular season — a stretch in which he led the NFL with 7 touchdowns.

Buccaneers Face Must-Win Game in Week 12

The Buccaneers (3-7) face a must-win game on Monday Night Football in Week 12 against their NFC South Division rival, the Carolina Panthers.

“Some positive signs to begin practice this week for the Bucs… Jalen McMillan returns and goes through WR drills and Jacob Parrish also warmed up and was working with his position group,” Bucs GameDay’s Logan B. Robinson wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“Bucs WR Jalen McMillan (11) began his 21-day practice window along with LB Christian Rozeboom and can be activated from IR any time,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on X. “CB Jacob Parrish (back) was practicing. Did not see LB Josiah Trotter.”