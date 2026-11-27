The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received an encouraging injury update on quarterback Baker Mayfield ahead of Monday night’s meeting with the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield has struggled with injuries in 2026, and the veteran quarterback continues to deal with problems in his foot and throwing hand.

The 31-year-old featured against the Detroit Lions last Sunday despite being listed as questionable heading into the game.

Buccaneers Get Encouraging Baker Mayfield Injury Update

The Buccaneers released their first injury report ahead of Monday’s divisional matchup against the Panthers.

Mayfield received a full-participation designation despite remaining on the injury report with foot and right thumb problems.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not practice on Thursday and the following designations are estimates”, the report said. “Among the rundown, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring/back) were listed as non-participants.