The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received an encouraging injury update on quarterback Baker Mayfield ahead of Monday night’s meeting with the Carolina Panthers.
Mayfield has struggled with injuries in 2026, and the veteran quarterback continues to deal with problems in his foot and throwing hand.
The 31-year-old featured against the Detroit Lions last Sunday despite being listed as questionable heading into the game.
Buccaneers Get Encouraging Baker Mayfield Injury Update
The Buccaneers released their first injury report ahead of Monday’s divisional matchup against the Panthers.
Mayfield received a full-participation designation despite remaining on the injury report with foot and right thumb problems.
“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not practice on Thursday and the following designations are estimates”, the report said.
“Among the rundown, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring/back) were listed as non-participants.
- DNP: Did Not Participate
- FP: Full Participation
- LP: Limited Participation
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
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CB Josh Hayes (knee) – FP (Thurs.)
QB Baker Mayfield (foot/right thumb) – FP (Thurs.)
WR Jalen McMillan (knee) – FP (Thurs.)
CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring/back) -DNP (Thurs.)
TE Cade Otton (thumb) – FP (Thurs.)
CB Jacob Parrish (back) – LP (Thurs.)
LB Christian Rozeboom (finger) – FP (Thurs.)
DL Elijah Simmons (concussion) – LP (Thurs.)
LB Josiah Trotter (oblique) – LP (Thurs.)
S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – DNP (Thurs.)
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RB Jonathon Brooks (groin) – FP (Thurs.)
TE Mitchell Evans (achilles) – DNP (Thurs.)
TE Feleipe Franks (wrist) – LP (Thurs.)
TB Thomas Incoom (calf) – LP (Thurs.)
LB Patrick Jones (ankle) – DNP (Thurs.)
LB Jackson Kuwatch (illness) – DNP (Thurs.)
WR Tetairoa McMillan (foot) – DNP (Thurs.)
LB Bobby Okereke (foot) – DNP (Thurs.)
LB Jaelan Phillips (ankle) – LP (Thurs.)
TE Tommy Tremble knee) – LP (Thurs.)
TE Darren Waller (knee) – LP (Thurs.)
QB Bryce Young (foot) – FP (Thurs.)
Mayfield Being Managed Ahead of Crucial Run
Mayfield spent a lot of Tampa Bay’s recent bye week wearing a walking boot after developing a painful condition in his foot.
The quarterback is dealing with plantar fasciitis, having already missed three games earlier in the campaign after dislocating his right thumb.
Mayfield revealed before the Lions game that he would be willing to step aside for rookie backup Jalon Daniels if he gave the team a better chance of winning.
The Buccaneers will have two further opportunities to assess Mayfield before a final injury report on Saturday.
Buccaneers Could Welcome Back Further Reinforcements Against Panthers
Mayfield was not the only offensive player to receive an encouraging injury update on Thursday.
Wide receiver Jalen McMillan and tight end Cade Otton are projected full participants.
However, there is less encouraging news on the defensive side of the ball.
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerback Benjamin Morrison were both listed as projected non-participants, while cornerback Jacob Parrish received a limited designation due to a back injury.
The Buccaneers have slipped to 3-7 following the defeat to Detroit, and will be looking to close the gap on the 5-5 Panthers when they meet at Raymond James Stadium.
Buccaneers Get Baker Mayfield Injury Update Ahead of Panthers Game