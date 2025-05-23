Prediction Gives Record-Setting Bucs WR Edge Over $18 Million Rookie

One of the oldest and probably most accurate cliches in sports goes something along the lines of putting a lot of good players at any position is going to make everyone there better — competition feeds greatness and all that jazz.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to get a real life class in that particular cliche with a position battle brewing between a pair of 2 young stars in record-setting second year wide receiver Jalen McMillan and 2025 first round pick Emeka Egbuka.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder predicts McMillan has the edge and will eventually beat out Egbuka, who was a surprise pick at No. 19 overall when most mock drafts had the Buccaneers targeted to pick an edge rusher or cornerback.

“Egbuka projects as more of a slot receiver, which is Godwin’s primary role, whereas McMillan was more of an outside receiver who occasionally lines up inside,” Holder wrote on May 22. “So, while it’s only a difference of one season between the two wideouts, the more experienced and versatile player will likely begin the campaign as the starter.”

McMillan, a third round pick (No. 92 overall) in the 2024 NFL draft, had 37 receptions for 461 yards and 8 touchdowns as a rookie but also missed 4 games with injuries.

The Buccaneers host mandatory minicamp June 10-12.

Egbuka Pick Didn’t Make Sense On Surface

The reason the Egbuka pick was so surprising was because the Buccaneers struggled so mightily at edge rusher and in the secondary in 2024. The secondary struggles were more of a result of injuries while the struggles at edge rusher were just an abject lack of depth.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, by the time their pick rolled around the only “elite” edge rusher left on the board was Tennessee’s James Pearce, who ended up landing in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons at No. 26 overall.

Egbuka may have just been a “best pick available” option — and a pick the Buccaneers have ended up being widely praised for. As a senior in 2024, Egbuka had 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games as he led Ohio State to a College Football Playoff National Championship.

Egbuka signed a 4-year, $18.1 million rookie contract.

“I call him a professional receiver,” ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. said right after Egbuka was selected. ” … that workmanlike, that professional approach.”

“Per Bucs coaches, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is already making an impact and he hasn’t even taken an NFL snap yet,” A to Z Sports NFL Editor Evan Winter wrote on his official X account on May 19.

McMillan Ready to Build On Late Season Momentum

Few NFL wide receivers were on a heater like McMillan was to close out the 2024 regular season with 7 touchdowns over the final 5 games — one of the longest consecutive touchdown reception streaks for a rookie in NFL history.

McMillan battled injuries his final season at Washington in 2023 and took a backseat to fellow wide receiver Rome Odunze, who had a breakout year and ended up selected No. 9 overall by the Chicago Bears.

Just one year earlier, McMillan probably would have been the one selected in the first round after he had 79 receptions for 1,098 yards and 9 touchdowns in just 13 games in 2022.