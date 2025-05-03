Buccaneers’ First Round Pick Tabbed to Replace $66 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got one of the greatest hometown discounts in NFL free agent history when wide receiver Chris Godwin turned down an offer reportedly worth up to $90 million from the New England Patriots to come back to the Buccaneers on a 3-year, $66 million contract on March 10.

While Godwin’s desire to stay in Florida and avoid winters in Foxborough is understandable, there’s little doubt this will be the 29-year-old Super Bowl champion’s last contract with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay acted accordingly in the 2025 NFL draft when it selected Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick — a player one anonymous NFC executive told The Athletic he believes was brought on to eventually replace Godwin.

From The Athletic: “(The Buccaneers) replace (productive) guys as well as anybody. Chris Godwin is getting near the end. (First-round pick Emeka) Egbuka could replace him in a year. They always have selectively done a good job of looking down the road.”

While Egbuka could eventually become that primo slot receiver for the Buccaneers on his own, the present is just as enticing. The thought of pairing him with Godwin and future Hall of Famer Mike Evans in 2025 should be enough to make first year Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard turn into a real-life heart eyes emoji.

What Egbuka Brings to Table for Bucs

Because of a few positions of serious need on defense, taking Egbuka was a bit of a surprise from the Buccaneers in the first round.

“That’s a little bit of a surprise,” ESPN’s NFL draft host Mike Greenberg said followign the pick. “But a terrific player.”

“I call (Egbuka) a professional receiver,” ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. said. ” … that workmanlike, professional approach.”

Egbuka, 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, was a 4-time All-Big Ten selection — once at return specialist and 3 times at wide receiver — and capped his career with a College Football Playoff national championship following the 2024 season.

As a senior in 2024, Egbuka led the Big Ten in receptions (81) and receiving touchdowns (10) while recording his second 1,000-yard receiving season on the way to winning a College Football Playoff national championship. He finished his career as Ohio State’s career leader in receptions (205), second in career receiving yards (2,868) and eighth in receiving touchdowns (24).

Buccaneers May Have NFL’s Best Offense in 2025

While the Buccaneers taking Egbuka may have come as a surprise, it could also be the move that turns Tampa Bay’s offense into the NFL’s best.

Take into account that the Buccaneers already had 3 legitimate wide receiver options with Godwin, Evans and Jalen McMillan — who may be odd man out — along with a 2-time Pro Bowl quarterback in Baker Mayfield coming off the best season of his career and a 1,000-yard rusher in second-year running back Bucky Irving.

All of that talent and we still haven’t mentioned the offense’s best weapon, which is always going to be 3-time NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is only 26 years old and became the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history when he signed a 5-year, $140.63 million contract extension in August 2024.