‘High Level’ Replacement Predicted for Buccaneers LB K.J. Britt

Everything was set up for Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt to succeed in 2024, where he had a clear runway to being the full-time starter alongside veteran Lavonte David for the first time since he was drafted out of Auburn in 2021.

Instead, Britt and the entire Buccaneers defense fell flat before a late-season surge that lifted them into the playoffs. It was almost a case of too little, too late.

Either way, change is on the way in 2025, and that will almost certainly include Britt out the door in free agency and another player taking his place alongside David.

Pro Football Network’s latest mock draft projects the Buccaneers will replace Britt with 2-time All-ACC Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter in the second round (No. 53 overall) of the 2025 NFL draft.

From PFN: “K.J. Britt was exposed all too often in coverage in 2024. Barrett Carter gives Tampa Bay a high-level cover man at the second level who can learn under Lavonte David.”

The NFL draft is scheduled to run from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Carter Led Clemson Back to College Football Playoff

Carter, 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, capped his 4 seasons at Clemson with a career-high 82 tackles in 2024 as he led the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020. He was a 3-year starter for Clemson and finished his career with 233 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 33 TFL.

Where Carter really showed separation was in pass coverage — where Britt struggled — and finished his career with 3 interceptions and 21 pass deflections.

Bleacher Report compared Carter to Detroit Lions Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander in its pre-draft scouting report.

“(Carter) has impressive athleticism that allows him to man up against running backs and tight ends, and he has the speed to carry them down the field,” Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder wrote. “He also has good eye discipline in zone coverage and has the ability to pattern-match, which is significant considering how modern NFL defenses function.”

Britt Had One of NFL’s Worst PFF Grades at LB

Britt only started 6 games in his first 3 seasons — all in 2023 — but was promoted to a full time starter role in 2024. In the final year of a 4-year, $3.74 million contract, he missed 3 games due to an ankle injury, started 11 games and finished with a career high 72 tackles but lacked dynamic playmaking skill with only 2 TFL and zero sacks.

PFF also graded Britt out as one of the NFL’s worst linebackers with a 45.2 overall grade. That put Britt 171st out of 189 eligible linebackers despite his snap count (613) putting him 51st out of 189.

It’s a far cry from the player who seemed on track to have a breakout season in 2024, with ESPN’s Aaron Schatz thinks putting Britt at No. 9 in his preseason rankings of the best under-the-radar NFL prospects.

“It took a while, but Britt finally got his chance when the Buccaneers benched Devin White near the end of last season,” Schatz wrote on July 24. “Britt barely played in his rookie year and missed half of his second season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Then he started six of the final eight games in 2023, including both of Tampa Bay’s playoff games. Now he’s set to take over for White — who signed with Philadelphia in the offseason — as the starting inside linebacker next to veteran Lavonte David.”