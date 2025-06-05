Buccaneers Seventh Round WR Predicted to ‘Outplay’ First Round Pick

If you’re wondering why Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, if he is as good as everyone say he is, dropped all the way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round, it’s pretty simple.

The answer is — about 30 or so pounds.

Concerns about Johnson’s weight, at 5-foot-10 and 154 pounds, sent his draft stock plummeting. And that might be valid, because the moment he steps on the field for the Buccaneers he’ll become the lightest player in NFL history.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski thinks Johnson might have the talent to overcome any and all concerns, and predicted he could even end up getting snaps over another rookie wide receiver in first round pick (No. 19 overall) Emeka Egbuka at some point in 2025.