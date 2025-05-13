Buccaneers Urged to ‘Add More Juice’ With $120 Million Super Bowl MVP

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be just a player away from being considered a legitimate NFC contender. It’s not hard to figure out the position where they need the most help.

The Buccaneers flatlined at edge rusher in 2024 after YaYa Diaby took a step backwards in his second season, former first round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka showed why he was a bust and a disastrous free agent signing in Randy Gregory.

There’s no reason to roll the dice at the position in 2025, with PFF’s Mason Cameron urging the Buccaneers to “Add More Juice” by signing free agent edge rusher and former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller.

“The Buccaneers did much to address their struggling pass rush this offseason, signing Haason Reddick in free agency and drafting David Walker and Elijah Roberts on Day 3,” Cameron wrote on May 9. “Yet, this group could still use some added pop. Von Miller could be a name to target as a pass-rush specialist. Across his three seasons in Buffalo, Miller posted a pair of 80.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grades while totaling 102 pressures and 14 sacks.”

Even at 36 years old, Miller still has value to many NFL teams after he was released by the Buffalo Bills on March 9 to clear salary cap space. He’s also a player the Buccaneers might be able to get on a “mercenary” type of contract in the range of a 1-year deal worth between $8 million to $10 million.

” … Miller could be an asset,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on April 4. “He logged six sacks while playing just 33 percent of the defensive snaps in Buffalo last season.”

Miller Nearing End of Hall of Fame Career

Miller is headed into his 15th NFL season and is already one of the most accomplished defensive players in the history of the game and a lock to be a first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The No. 2 overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, Miller led the Broncos to a win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 and was named Super Bowl MVP. Miller finished that game with 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass deflection and 6 tackles — widely regarded as one of the greatest individual performances in Super Bowl history.

Miller, who was named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2010s, is also a 7-time NFL All-Pro, 8-time Pro Bowler and won another Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season. He’s also one of the highest paid players in NFL history, with approximately $191.7 million in career earnings through the end of the 2024 season.

Miller has been with the Bills since 2022, when he signed a 6-year, $120 million free agent contract but has missed 15 games with injuries over the last 3 seasons.

Buccaneers Moved Quickly to Sign Edge Rusher in ’25

The Buccaneers addressed the edge rusher position with one of their biggest moves of the 2025 free agent cycle, signing former NFL All-Pro Reddick to a 1-year, $14 million contract on March 10.

While Miller can’t be counted on to play all 17 games of the regular season — the guy is almost 40 years old — pairing him with Reddick could be a potent combination when they’re on the field together.