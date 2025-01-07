Broncos Predicted to Target $60 Million WR From NFC South

The Denver Broncos know they have a star wide receiver in veteran Courtland Sutton, who had arguably the best season of his career in 2024 catching passes from rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Beyond Nix, there are a lot of wide receivers with potential, including DeVaughn Vele and Marvin Mims, but no one that could be considered reliable moving forward.

If the Broncos want to continue making the playoffs, which they did for the first time since the 2015 season, then they’ll need to add a proven wide receiver via free agency. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks their top target should be Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is in the final season of a 3-year, $60 million contract.

“The Broncos saw a few young wide receivers emerge as good complementary weapons to Courtland Sutton,” Ballentine wrote on January 7. “Devaughn Vele and Marvin Mims Jr. have a role going forward, but signing Chris Godwin would give Nix a dynamic veteran duo to work with during his rookie contract. Godwin ended up missing most of the season with a dislocated ankle, but he’s a proven option in the slot. Godwin could be a nice fit in Payton’s offense and provide Nix with a vertical threat out of the slot. This would be a prime example of the Broncos maximizing Nix’s rookie contract window.”

Translation: Nix is never going to be cheaper than he will be the next 2 seasons, so the Broncos need to pay big elsewhere in order to make the most out of that deal before they’re forced to pay him upwards of $60 million per season after 2026.

Godwin One of NFL’s Most Prized Free Agents

At the time of his injury in Week 7, Godwin was fourth in the NFL in receiving with 50 receptions for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns — all after he spent most of the offseason as the subject of trade rumors.

Now, with his injury rehab going according to plan, Godwin will be one of the NFL’s most sought-after free agents.

“(Godwin) is still just 28 and will be fully healthy for his new team,” Footballguys Fantasy Football’s Jeff Tefertiller said on December 30. “After Tee Higgins, Godwin might be the prize of free agent receivers this coming offseason.”

Spotrac currently has Godwin’s market value projected at a 3-year, $66.7 million contract, which would pay him approximately $22.5 million per season — Godwin will turn 29 years old and could be willing to sign a 2-year contract in the $40 million range.

Godwin Reeling Off 1,000-Yard Seasons

Godwin was also on track for his fourth consecutive season of at least 1,000 receiving yards. He had his career high of 1,333 receiving yards in 2019, when he was named NFL All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl.

Following the NFL trade deadline in early November, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Godwin at No. 18 overall among potential 2025 free agents.

“Before suffering a season-ending ankle dislocation, Godwin was well on his way to a career year,” Knox wrote. ” … Of course, the injury casts a little uncertainty on Godwin’s market value. Not every team will be willing to hand out loads of guaranteed money to a player coming off of a significant injury. The good news is that Godwin underwent successful surgery and believes there’s a slight chance that he could return in the postseason.”