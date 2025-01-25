Buccaneers Named Possible Trade Destination for Super Bowl MVP

It’s going to be hard to imagine a situation in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upgrade at wide receiver through free agency.

Tampa Bay is most likely going to lose Chris Godwin, who seems like he can land up to $20 million per season from another team — likely pricing the Buccaneers out of the Godwin sweepstakes unless he gives them a hometown discount.

That means outside of Mike Evans and tight end Cade Otton, there aren’t going to be any proven pass catching options on the roster. Rookie Jalen McMillan was fantastic at the end of the season but hasn’t shown he can put together a consistently good year and injuries were an issue.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton thinks one way the Buccaneers could make sure they keep their prolific offense rolling is by trading for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.