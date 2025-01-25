Hi, Subscriber

Buccaneers Named Possible Trade Destination for Super Bowl MVP

  • 29 Shares
  • Updated

It’s going to be hard to imagine a situation in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upgrade at wide receiver through free agency.

Tampa Bay is most likely going to lose Chris Godwin, who seems like he can land up to $20 million per season from another team — likely pricing the Buccaneers out of the Godwin sweepstakes unless he gives them a hometown discount.

That means outside of Mike Evans and tight end Cade Otton, there aren’t going to be any proven pass catching options on the roster. Rookie Jalen McMillan was fantastic at the end of the season but hasn’t shown he can put together a consistently good year and injuries were an issue.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton thinks one way the Buccaneers could make sure they keep their prolific offense rolling is by trading for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

“The Buccaneers would need to restructure contracts to accommodate Kupp’s salary,” Moton wrote on January 23. “If Godwin signs elsewhere in free agency, Kupp could replace him as a receiver who can line up in the slot or outside.”

Kupp Addressed Future in Los Angeles

Kupp’s name was one of the most popular being tossed around at the NFL trade deadline but he stayed on with the Rams as they made the playoffs and advanced to the NFC Divisional Round.

After a season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kupp addressed what his future might hold.

“Who knows what’s going to happen,” Kupp told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop on January 20. “That’s out of my control. And we will see what it’s going to be. … I don’t have any clarity on what that’s going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don’t know what that’s going to look like.”

The biggest problem with obtaining Kupp in a trade is his terrible contract.

Kupp signed a 3-year, $80.1 million contract extension in June 2022 that has 2 years remaining on it. He’s due a base salary of $12.5 million and a roster bonus of $7.5 million in 2025 with a cap hit of $29.78 million and a dead cap hit of $22.26 million.

That’s just not the type of money you pay for a player who only had 67 receptions for 610 yards and 6 touchdowns in 12 games in 2024. Kupp hasn’t had over 1,000 receiving yards since 2021, when he won the NFL’s receiving Triple Crown with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns and ended the year by being named Super Bowl MVP.

Buccaneers in Offseason Turmoil on Offense

The Buccaneers found themselves in some unexpected offseason turmoil after losing to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Wild Card Round on a last-second field goal.

That drama came courtesy of former offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who told the Buccaneers he was turning down the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars and leveraged it into becoming the NFL’s highest-paid assistant coach … before doing an about face a few days later and deciding to become the Jaguars’ head coach.

From ESPN: “The Jaguars went from being embarrassed when Coen withdrew to thrilled at landing an offensive guru they hope will solve the puzzle for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Meanwhile, the Bucs went from believing they had their transformative offensive coordinator secured for several more years to searching for his replacement.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players

Marcus Banks's headshot M. Banks
Shaquil Barrett's headshot S. Barrett
Graham Barton's headshot G. Barton
Chris Braswell's headshot C. Braswell
Ben Bredeson's headshot B. Bredeson
C.J. Brewer's headshot C. Brewer
K.J. Britt's headshot K. Britt
Jack Browning's headshot J. Browning
Marquez Callaway's headshot M. Callaway
Devin Culp's headshot D. Culp
Lavonte David's headshot L. David
Jamel Dean's headshot J. Dean
Evan Deckers's headshot E. Deckers
SirVocea Dennis's headshot S. Dennis
YaYa Diaby's headshot Y. Diaby
Payne Durham's headshot P. Durham
Silas Dzansi's headshot S. Dzansi
Chase Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
Mike Evans's headshot M. Evans
Dallis Flowers's headshot D. Flowers
Tyrek Funderburk's headshot T. Funderburk
Greg Gaines's headshot G. Gaines
William Gholston's headshot W. Gholston
Chris Godwin's headshot C. Godwin
Luke Goedeke's headshot L. Goedeke
Adam Gotsis's headshot A. Gotsis
Mike Greene's headshot M. Greene
Garret Greenfield's headshot G. Greenfield
Antonio Grier's headshot A. Grier
Daniel Grzesiak's headshot D. Grzesiak
Luke Haggard's headshot L. Haggard
Robert Hainsey's headshot R. Hainsey
Logan Hall's headshot L. Hall
Bryce Hall's headshot B. Hall
Josh Hayes's headshot J. Hayes
Troy Hill's headshot T. Hill
Dennis Houston's headshot D. Houston
Bucky Irving's headshot B. Irving
Christian Izien's headshot C. Izien
Rakim Jarrett's headshot R. Jarrett
Deion Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Kameron Johnson's headshot K. Johnson
Deion Jones's headshot D. Jones
Jake Julien's headshot J. Julien
Calijah Kancey's headshot C. Kancey
Ko Kieft's headshot K. Kieft
Elijah Klein's headshot E. Klein
Tanner Knue's headshot T. Knue
Cody Mauch's headshot C. Mauch
Baker Mayfield's headshot B. Mayfield
Zyon McCollum's headshot Z. McCollum
Chase McLaughlin's headshot C. McLaughlin
Jalen McMillan's headshot J. McMillan
Kaevon Merriweather's headshot K. Merriweather
Lorenz Metz's headshot L. Metz
Ryan Miller's headshot R. Miller
Ryan Neal's headshot R. Neal
Anthony Nelson's headshot A. Nelson
Royce Newman's headshot R. Newman
Raiqwon O'Neal's headshot R. O'Neal
Sua Opeta's headshot S. Opeta
Cade Otton's headshot C. Otton
Trey Palmer's headshot T. Palmer
Michael Pratt's headshot M. Pratt
Jose Ramirez's headshot J. Ramirez
J.J. Russell's headshot J. Russell
Sterling Shepard's headshot S. Shepard
Justin Skule's headshot J. Skule
Tykee Smith's headshot T. Smith
Tanner Taula's headshot T. Taula
Tavierre Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Cody Thompson's headshot C. Thompson
Kyle Trask's headshot K. Trask
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's headshot J. Tryon-Shoyinka
Sean Tucker's headshot S. Tucker
Vita Vea's headshot V. Vea
Markees Watts's headshot M. Watts
Rachaad White's headshot R. White
Jordan Whitehead's headshot J. Whitehead
DJ Williams's headshot D. Williams
Antoine Winfield's headshot A. Winfield
Tristan Wirfs's headshot T. Wirfs
Rashad Wisdom's headshot R. Wisdom

Comments

Buccaneers Named Possible Trade Destination for Super Bowl MVP

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x