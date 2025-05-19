Buccaneers Predicted to Release $41 Million Veteran WR

Just a few months ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t sure what the future held for their wide receiver group in 2025 — a level of uncertainty over what seemed like the surefire exit of Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin in free agency.

Now, just a few months away from the start of training camp, the Buccaneers possess enough depth at the wide receiver position that Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicts veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard could eventually be released.

Knox’s prediction only comes only after Godwin spurned much more lucrative offers and returned on a 3-year, $66 million contract and the Buccaneers took 2 wide receivers in the 2025 NFL draft, including first round pick Emeka Egbuka at No. 19 overall.

“While Tampa re-signed Shepard this offseason, they also used a first-round pick on Emeka Egbuka and drafted Tez Johnson in Round 7,” Knox wrote. “If Chris Godwin is fully recovered from last year’s season-ending ankle injury, Shepard could be expendable. Tampa would save $1.7 million by releasing him.”

With serious injuries to both Mike Evans and Godwin and the ineffectiveness of rookie Jalen McMillan until late in the season, Shepard proved to be a valuable piece for Tampa Bay in 2024 with 32 receptions for 334 yards and 1 touchdown in 14 games.

Shepard also had 8 carries for 69 yards — a robust 6.5 yards per carry.

Shepard’s Rollercoaster 2024 With Buccaneers

Shepard played with Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield at the University of Oklahoma in 2015 and spent the first 8 seasons of his career with the New York Giants, where he signed a 4-year, $41 million contract extension in April 2019.

9 years ago today: Sooner Magic on Rocky Top. Down 17-3 at Tennessee with 9 minutes left, Baker Mayfield and the OU offense rallied all the way back to tie the game with 40 seconds left. Sterling Shepard scored on an 18-yard TD in the 2nd overtime for OU’s first lead of the… pic.twitter.com/VoBKDVdCQv — The REF (@KREFsports) September 12, 2024

Shepard signed a 1-year, $1.37 million contract with the Tampa Bay on June 6, 2024, but the Buccaneers released the 9-year NFL veteran on August 26 and signed him to the practice squad on August 28. Shepard was elevated from the practice squad before Week 3 against the Denver Broncos and put on the active roster before Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons.

“The #Buccaneers are signing WR Sterling Shepard to the active roster from their practice squad, source says,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on October 1. “A few days after catching three passes for 51 yards against the #Eagles, Shepard is up to the 53-man roster.”

Where Competition Might Come From for Shepard

Most NFL teams carry 5 or 6 wide receivers on their active roster.

For the Buccaneers, 3 spots are already locked and loaded with Evans, a future Hall of Famer in the final year of a 2-year, $52 million contract, Godwin and Egbuka, who signed a 4-year, $18.1 million rookie contract on May 9.

We can probably assume that McMillan, a third round pick in 2024, also secured a roster spot with his late season play with 7 touchdown receptions in the last 5 games.

That leaves 8 wide receivers on the preseason roster competing for the 3 remaining spots led by Shepard, Johnson and Trey Palmer, who had 12 receptions for 172 yards and 1 touchdown in 2024.

Beyond that, there’s a group that includes 2 more players who saw time for the Buccaneers in 2024 with Ryan Miller (11 games) and Rakim Jarrett (10 games).

Tampa Bay will get its first look at the entire 2025 team in one place with mandatory minicamp from June 10-12.