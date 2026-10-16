Bucs Insider Reveals Potential Yaya Diaby Trade Price

Sitting at 1-4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could end up being sellers at the NFL trade deadline. One name that could get some attention is Yaya Diaby. Despite having a down season, his positional value could net the Bucs a fourth-round pick in a trade, according to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report.

Reynolds noted that of the Bucs’ legitimate trade assets, Diaby might have the most value.

“Diaby probably has the most trade value, but he’s mired in a disappointing, unproductive contract year, which has lowered his value,” wrote Reynolds. “The Bucs probably don’t want to pay between $20 million – $25 million for a run-stuffing edge defender who doesn’t get to the quarterback enough to warrant a massive payday.”

The former third-round pick is in the last year of his rookie contract.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Trade Yaya Diaby

On one hand, the Bucs could point to the history that Diaby has and say that he is a valuable trade asset. He has started all four years and has never missed a game in 56 games. Diaby hit the ground running and recorded 7.5 sacks as a rookie.

The issue is that he has not been able to top that. In 2024, he had 4.5 sacks, but showed improvement in the run game. Diaby was sound in 2025, posting seven sacks along with his run-defending traits. That is why he is going to demand more than $20M on an open market.

However, he is also in the worst year of his NFL career. Diaby does not have any sacks, and he only has seven pressures. So, the Bucs are in a tough spot.

Bucs Must Make Decision on Diaby

Tampa Bay can try to extend Diaby. However, he is going to demand more than what they want to offer. If he finishes the year strong, he is going to be one of the most prized pass rushers in the free agent market.

Because Tampa Bay did not bet on him sooner, he is not going to feel any need to cut the Bucs a discount.

If Diaby struggles, he is still a 27-year-old pass rusher with 18.5 sacks in three seasons. He is a good run defender as well. The Bucs will see that he has plateaued and dropped and will not be interested in paying him. Meanwhile, some teams will be willing to take a chance on him.

So, almost no matter how Diaby finishes, he will not end up in Tampa Bay in 2027. If the Buccaneers think he can get him back into the playoff mix, they can continue to start him. However, sitting at 1-4 and looking at a player who is going to leave makes it easy to accept a trade.

If the Bucs get offered a fourth-round pick, they would have to accept. They might want to trade Diaby to improve to get a pick more than they want him to help their team.