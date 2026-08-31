Titans Add 3 Players off Waivers After Final Roster Cut

The Tennessee Titans were busy on Monday, claiming three players off the waiver wire.

Titans Added Three Players off Waivers

Tennessee added Linebacker Owen Pappoe, defensive back Melvin Smith, and defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse.

The Cardinals drafted Pappoe in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in 49 games, starting two, recording 66 combined tackles. Arizona released him on Sunday as part of its roster cuts.

Smith is heading into his second NFL season. The Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent last season. He had four total tackles in the preseason this season. Kansas City released him on Sunday.

Stackhouse went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft after coming out of the University of Georgia. The Green Bay Packers signed him to a three-year, $2.9 million deal last offseason. He appeared in 13 games last season, starting one and recording 12 combined tackles.

The Titans have also signed veteran free agents safety Terrell Burgess and offensive tackle James Hudson III.

To make room on the roster for the five new players, the Titans waived wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, offensive tackle Austin Deculus, safety Jerrick Reed II, cornerback Erick Hallett II and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate.

The Titans have less than two weeks before they open their regular season at Nissan Stadium against the New York Jets. It will be interesting to see how many of the new players the Titans claimed on Monday will see action in that game.

Will Levis Not Claimed on First Wave of Waivers

A lot of NFL teams claimed players around the league on Monday, but one of the players who was not claimed was former Titans quarterback Will Levis.

The Titans released Levis on Sunday after three seasons in Tennessee. Levis only appeared in two seasons for the Titans, playing in 21 games and starting all of them.

It didn’t seem like Levis was going to have any role with the Titans after they decided to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Levis moved into a backup role last season, but he didn’t have the role for long. He had shoulder surgery in the summer of 2025, which kept him out the entire season.

With a new head coaching change this offseason, the coaching staff decided to bring in Mitchell Trubisky on a two-year contract to back up Ward.

Levis probably wanted a chance to play this season since he is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, but he got bad news.

No team decided to pick him up off waivers, which means he is still a free agent.

Levis could still have a chance to make an NFL roster this offseason, but it might not come anytime soon.