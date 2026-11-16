Former Titans 21-Game Starter Tabbed Drake Maye Replacement Option

A former Tennessee Titans draft pick could be behind the center once again.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered an injury in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions, with reports coming out that it could be season-ending.

With the Patriots still in the hunt for a playoff spot and now too late to make a trade, the AFC East team will have to look elsewhere for a starting-caliber player.

According to an NFL analyst, one of those options is a former Titans starter, who has history with the Patriots coaching staff.

Analyst Reveals Possible Maye Replacements

The New England Patriots playoff hopes are down the drain if Drake Maye is out for the remainder of the season. Needing help on offense, the Pats could add a starter soon.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, former Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is a possible option for the Pats.

“Among Patriots’ options with Drake Maye sidelined… *QBs on 53: Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton *Available QBs with direct ties: -Will Levis, [New York] Jets practice squad (with Mike Vrabel in TEN, 2023).”

Levis threw for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns passes and ran for 57 yards and a touchdown across nine games in his only season under his former head coach.

While on different sides of the field, Levis has some knowledge of how Vrabel likes to run his football team. Reuniting with a former draft pick could help the Patriots save their season from near doom.

In his career, the quarterback has produced 3,899 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns, while gaining 240 yards and a score on the run.

As noted, Will Levis is currently on the Jets’ practice squad and can be signed to the Patriots’ roster in a saturated quarterback market.

Titans Fall to 1-8

Despite Cam Ward having his best career game in Week 8, the Titans couldn’t capitalize after the bye week to help turn the season around.

The Titans lost to divisional rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, putting their record at 1-8, nearing the point where the team cannot turn the season into a winning record.

“I always think we’re getting better each and every week. We’re very young, but we don’t take that as an excuse,” Ward said, via the Titans. “We think we can compete with anybody in the NFL. We are competing with anybody in the NFL. We just got to try to win games.”