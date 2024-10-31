10 Underrated NFL Rookies Turning Heads This Year

Everyone knows about the rise of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, or of Caleb Williams’ gradual improvements week-by-week with the Bears. They take the majority of the rookie air space as the media races to cover the next story on those budding superstars.

Other highly drafted players, such as Joe Alt, Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers have also impressed, like many believed they would, and have shown to be well worth their franchises’ draft pick investments from this past April.

But what about the less well-known rookies who have burst onto the scene apropos of very little; those who have sneakily risen to not only the top of the rookie rankings, but have gotten themselves in the mix as some of the best at their positions over the first half of the season?

Here’s our list of the 10 most underrated NFL rookies who are turning heads so far:

10. Beanie Bishop Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Beanie Bishop Jr. managed to secure the nickel cornerback position as a rookie, with expected slot corner Cameron Sutton in the midst of an eight-game suspension. However, it is looking less and less certain that Sutton will manage to reclaim his starting role, given Bishop’s sterling start to his pro career. Two interceptions, 4 passes defensed and a breakout performance in Week 7 against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets showcase what has been a hot start to the West Virginia ball-hawk’s time in Pittsburgh.

9. T’Vondre Sweat, DT – Tennessee Titans

Considered a likely first-round selection before an arrest on a DWI charge three weeks prior to the draft threatened to tank his draft stock, the Titans raised more than a couple of eyebrows when they rejected multiple trade offers and selected interior defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat with the 38th overall pick. Yet, Sweat has been a revelation at nose tackle, showing himself to be one of the top run stuffers in the game already, attaining a 70.3 overall grade from PFF — the 15th highest amongst current rookies. Sweat also ranked amongst the Top 5 rookie defenders at all positions in pressure rate in the Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills, despite the Titans losing 34 – 10.

8. Zach Frazier – Pittsburgh Steelers

Chosen in part due to his wrestling background, Frazier has immediately shined as the aggressive pivot of the Steelers’ offensive line. Frazier was playing like a Top 5 NFL center prior to an ankle injury suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders that has kept him out since. Selected at No. 51, Frazier has significantly outperformed fellow IOL rookies Graham Barton and Jackson Powers-Johnson, who were taken before him in the draft, and looks like he may well be Pittsburgh’s center of the future for years to come.

7. Evan Williams – Green Bay Packers

Starting off the season as a backup, Williams forced himself into the Packers‘ starting lineup with some standout plays in the secondary, including picking off Colts QB Anthony Richardson in a 16 – 10 win, pushing second-round rookie Javon Bullard to the slot. Williams’ range and excellent game instincts make him part of what may be the league’s most lethal safety duo alongside potential DPOY candidate Xavier McKinney.

6. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. – Tennessee Titans

Brought into the Titans lineup in place of the injured Chidobe Awuzie, the fifth-round rookie from Louisville has not just been filling in admirably as a substitute; he has turned into one of the highest performing corners in the game, allowing the fourth-fewest yards per catch. He has also outperformed almost every other rookie drafted ahead of him, coming in seventh on PFF’s list of the top rookies of 2024. Brownlee is showing that, much like his new teammate, Super Bowl champion L’Jarius Sneed, he can outperform his humble draft position and turn into one of the standout players at his position.

5. Calen Bullock – Houston Texans

A fairly innocuous third-round pick from the Texans, Bullock has soared to the upper echelon of the DB rookie rankings, leading all first-year pros with 3 interceptions (along with Jaylen McCollough), while only Quinyon Mitchell and Nate Wiggins have more passes defended amongst rookies. Bullock is currently eighth in the betting odds to win defensive rookie of the year and has shown repeatedly an ability to make plays around the field, including an ultra near miss in Week 7 versus the Green Bay Packers.

4. Cooper DeJean – Philadelphia Eagles

DeJean has been a revelation in the secondary for the Eagles after breaking into the lineup in Week 6 as the team’s new slot cornerback. Given DeJean’s draft tumble from an expected first-round pick all the way to No. 40, it is hard to imagine that the former Iowa DB does not feel vindicated by his performances. What’s more, DeJean has also managed to take over punt return duties — averaging 14 yards per return, although it seems that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has decidedly mixed feelings on this matter.

3. Cooper Beebe – Dallas Cowboys

After the offensive exodus from the Cowboys this past offseason, in which two offensive line Pro Bowlers departed in free agency, few imagined that the Cowboys’ pivot would manage to hold up as well as it has, with Beebe having been the second-best rookie center after the Steelers’ Zach Frazier. A blistering start, in which the Kansas State alum found himself with a 78.4 PFF grade earlier on in the season, has slightly cooled; nevertheless, the third-rounder has certainly impressed on the field as his stock continues to rise.

2. Braden Fiske – Los Angeles Rams

When the Rams gave up a second-round pick in 2025 in order to move up for the rights to select Braden Fiske, they placed a healthy amount of pressure onto the young defensive tackle’s shoulders. Thankfully, the gamble seems to have paid off, with Fiske proving himself to be one of the more disruptive rookie defensive lineman this season. While Fiske’s production has not yet caught up to his level of play, generating just 1 sack and 1 forced fumble, Fiske has generated constant levels of pressure against opposing offensive linemen, at one point ranking as the second-most among rookies after Week 3.

1. Brian Thomas Jr. – Jacksonville Jaguars

Fantasy owners will know how much of a revelation Brian Thomas Jr. has been for an otherwise struggling Jacksonville Jaguars team. Thomas ranks atop the all rookie wideouts in 513 receiving yards, good for sixth among all receivers in the league — in addition to recording 4 touchdowns. Even more impressive is that this has been done with one of the most lukewarm offenses in the league, with franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence having trouble finding consistent rhythm week to week.

The list isn’t over yet! See our pick for Number 11 HERE. Sound off to let us know who we missed!