Commanders $45 Million Addition Makes Surprising Promise

The deal to sign Javon Kinlaw for $45 million in 2025 NFL free agency continues to be a source of criticism of the Washington Commanders, and the defensive tackle has a plan to answer his critics.

It’s a strategy based on a surprising promise. The 27-year-old wants to restore the explosiveness to his game, something he lost with the New York Jets last season.

To that end, Kinlaw “plans to shed some weight for the upcoming season,” per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. Finlay also noted “Kinlaw says he got too heavy last year and while it helped him against double teams it cost him some explosiveness.”

On the surface, this looks like ammunition for more criticism of one of the more contentious deals struck on this year’s veteran market. The Commanders overpaying for a player who lacks production is one thing, but doing so for a veteran not even in peak condition, is quite another.

Yet, Kinlaw’s pledge to get leaner for the upcoming campaign hints at what the Commanders expect from the former first-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers.

Javon Kinlaw’s Plan a Surprise

There’s a contradiction in what Kinlaw is planning. Notably, how his size could solve an obvious problem for Washington’s defensive front.

It’s a problem of lacking the beef up front to clog running lanes and stay strong on the ground. This weakness was ruthlessly exploited by the Philadelphia Eagles in last season’s NFC Championship Game, when the Commanders’ divisional rivals rushed for 229 yards and seven touchdowns.

Putting 6-foot-5, 319-pound Kinlaw into the heart of the lineup is surely being done to fix this problem, right? Well, perhaps not if Kinlaw intends to shed a few pounds between now and the resumption of games that matter.

Where things get interesting is knowing head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. have long favored lighter, more active linemen in the trenches.

Commanders Revamping Defensive Line

Quinn and Whitt will want Kinlaw to be dynamic along the interior, but they may not welcome him losing strength at the point of attack. Being big enough to absorb double teams is how linemen keep blockers off linebackers and edge defenders, leaving them free to pursue the run.

The Commanders were light on the outside last season. It’s one reason why Dante Fowler Jr. was allowed to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys, despite leading Washington in sacks with 10.5 quarterback takedowns in 2024.

Fowler produced, but “the Commanders sought more well-rounded DEs. Fowler played a season-low snap percentage in the NFC Championship game because of his ran-game issues. The Commanders need more at DE, but added linemen Wise, Kinlaw in free agency, and could draft help at 29,” according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Perhaps general manager Adam Peters won’t use his first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft on another defensive lineman. Not after he’s added versatile end-tackle Deatrich Wise Jr. from the New England Patriots.

Peters has also signed nose tackle Eddie Goldman, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, before bringing back interior disruptor Sheldon Day, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Meanwhile, Standig confirmed the Commanders even re-signed another flexible edge, Jalyn Holmes.

That’s a lot of change from last season, but Kinlaw is Peters’ big bet. The GM was in San Francisco when Kinlaw was drafted 14th overall five years ago.

Now everything hinges on Kinlaw living up to his hefty contract. Even if it means getting lighter.