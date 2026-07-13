‘Bigger Offensive Role’ Projected for Commanders WR in Year 2

The Washington Commanders looked lost on offense in 2025, and they haven’t done much to overhaul their roster in terms of new talent in 2026.

That means the answers, if they exist, need to come from players already on the roster.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks 1 of those answers could be found with 2nd-year wide receiver Jaylin Lane, who ended up at the top of B/R’s list of sophomore wide receivers headed for breakout seasons in 2026.

“The Washington Commanders have one established receiver in Terry McLaurin, who’s coming off an injury-riddled 2025 season and turning 31 in September,” Moton wrote on July 13. “Although the Commanders could bring in a veteran receiver like Stefon Diggs, the young players at the position could still get enough opportunities to break out. As a rookie, Lane played a minimal role on offense, recording 16 catches for 225 yards while on the field for just 37 percent of the snaps. However, Lane showcased his playmaking ability on special teams, returning 23 punts for 314 yards and two touchdowns and three kicks for 56 yards. If the Commanders find ways to get him the ball in space, he could rack up big gains in the passing game as well.” Jaylin Lane in 3-Way Battle for WR2 Role

Jaylin Lane Could Represent Incredible Savings

If Lane can somehow truly be that breakout star for the Commanders in 2026 and moving forward, it would represent some truly incredible savings on his 4-year, $5.11 million rookie contract.

In 5 seasons at Middle Tennessee State and Virginia Tech, Lane had 4,381 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns and scored in a multitude of ways — receiving, rushing and as a return specialist.

Somehow, Lane was also 2 inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than he’d been listed throughout his college career when he checked in at 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds at the combine and ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing, 4.34 seconds.

“Lane’s 4.34 40-yard speed made the Virginia Tech receiver a coveted target for teams in the middle rounds,” The Athletic’s Ben Standig wrote in May 2025. ” … Finding ways to get Lane the ball beyond traditional route running feels like an early goal. That includes returning punts and kicks, which might be how he will contribute primarily as a rookie, along with gunner reps on special teams.”