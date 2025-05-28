Hi, Subscriber

Commanders Great Makes Bold Prediction for Late-Round Pick

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Brian Mitchell
Getty
A franchise great predicts big things from a late-round draft pick for the Washington Commanders.

Making the final roster for the Washington Commanders will be an uphill battle for 2025 NFL draft seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but his chances have been endorsed by a franchise great who knows a thing or two about going from obscurity to stardom.

Super Bowl winner and Ring of Fame member Brian Mitchell has boldly predicted running back Croskey-Merritt will make people sit up and take notice this offseason. Mitchell told JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports, Croskey-Merritt is “going to make some noise. I think getting him in the 7th round is a misnomer. He didn’t get to play but his play at the Shrine Bowl was a 3rd rounder.”

That’s a bold statement, but Mitchell’s words also echo the level of hype surrounding Croskey-Merritt. A level of hype not usually reserved for a player taken in the final round of a draft.

Mitchell also had to wait a long time to hear his name called until he became the 130th player selected back in 1990. The fifth-rounder soon emerged as a useful utility weapon and became one of the best return men in NFL history.

That’s a high bar for Croskey-Merritt to clear, but the former Arizona star has a chance to make an impression among a backfield committee still lacking home-run potential.

Commanders Have Need for Croskey-Merritt’s Skills

Mitchell’s reference to Croskey-Merritt’s truncated final season in college is key to understanding the rookie’s upside. He was denied the chance to suit up more than once for the Wildcats thanks to eligibility issues.

A small sample size from 2024 didn’t deter the Commanders from running the rule over Croskey-Merritt during the pre-draft process. They had likely been alerted by the 24-year-old’s spectacular performance during the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Croskey-Merritt produced a showing worthy of being named MVP, and Full Press NFL’s George Carmi noticed how the player “likes to ‘finish runs’ and initiate contact.”

A physical running style is something Croskey-Merritt shares with many of the backs already on Washington’s roster. What can set him apart is how “None offer the quickness and one-cut explosiveness of Washington’s seventh-round pick,” according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

The lack of true speedsters in the rotation is a big reason why the position group remains a question mark headed into the new season.

Commanders Need More Juice at Running Back

Part of the problem is how incumbent workhorse Brian Robinson Jr. is a steady grinder, but lacks a true breakaway threat. His unspectacular style helps explain why Robinson is consistently touted as a candidate for trade.

The Commanders can rely on more versatility and escapability from veteran Austin Ekeler. Yet, as Standig pointed out, “less-is-more with touches for the 30-year-old” who suffered a pair of concussions last season.

There will be next-to no speed and off-tackle juice from either Jeremy McNichols or Chris Rodriguez Jr. The former is more of a pass-catcher out of the backfield, while the latter can be a bruiser between the tackles.

All of these factors create the ideal environment for Croskey-Merritt to defy his draft status and prove a true sleeper for the Commanders. If he can turn on the jets often enough during OTAs, the late-rounder will surely play his way into a rotation offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is hoping proves greater than the sum of its parts.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

Comments

Commanders Great Makes Bold Prediction for Late-Round Pick

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x