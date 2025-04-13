Commanders to Meet MVP RB Amid Growing Draft Chatter

Running back wasn’t atop most to-do lists for the Washington Commanders at the start of the pre-2025 NFL draft process, but the idea of the team using picks at the position is gaining momentum, ahead of a visit from a runner with MVP credentials.

Shrine Bowl MVP Jacory Croskey-Merritt is set to visit with the Commanders, according to The Sports Place’s Arye Pulli. He reported “Croskey-Merritt, an early Day 3 target, has six top-30 visits, per source. He’s already visited the #Patriots, #Vikings, and #Chiefs. Still to come: The #Commanders and two others.”

Using late-round draft capital to find a viable running back has become a popular draft strategy in recent years. Things could change this year, though, after the position’s importance was reasserted last season, thanks largely to the Philadelphia Eagles and a 2,000-yard season from eventual Super Bowl winner Saquon Barkley.

The revival of the running back may prompt the Commanders to address the position earlier, even in the first round. Nonetheless, Croskey-Merritt will remain an intriguing option, not least because of his scheme fit in coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fits Commanders’ Schemes

Croskey-Merritt’s scheme fit concerns his aptitude as a one-cut-and-go runner. It’s a trait he showed off on this run for New Mexico, highlighted by FOX College Football back in 2023.

This same cutback style of running is what Kingsbury generally favors. That preference is why versatile veteran Austin Ekeler joined the Commanders in free agency last year. While Croskey-Merritt is nowhere close to the receiver Ekeler is, the former Lobos stud is a more versatile runner.

As the Draft Network’s Daniel Harms put it, Croskey-Merritt’s “downhill attacking style will mesh well in inside zone and gap-rushing offenses that look to get upfield quickly.”

The reference to an affinity with “gap-rushing” concepts is key. Those same plays were part of the versatile rushing system employed by the San Francisco 49ers while Commanders general manager Adam Peters was in the front office for the NFC West club.

Croskey-Merritt’s versatility and history of strong production make him a potentially terrific value pick for Peters. The player’s mostly going to slide because of an eligibility issue that limited him to only one game for the Arizona Wildcats in 2024.

Fortunately, the 24-year-old offered a timely reminder of his talents with some special, award-worthy moments at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Waiting for a player with Croskey-Merritt’s upside would allow the Commanders to still target more pressing concerns in Round 1. Needs like edge-rusher, safety or cornerback.

The only way that should change is if Peters finds one of the more prominent names in this running back class too good to ignore.

Commanders Can Target a RB Earlier

There’s a growing sense the Commanders will send one particular running back’s name to the podium in Round 1. This match of player and team is becoming a theme in mock drafts, with Josh Edwards of CBS Sports sending Omarion Hampton to Washington in the 29th slot.

Hampton’s bell-cow traits and ability to stay on the field would make him a natural lead back next to second-year dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels. The latter needs to share the backfield with a more dynamic and flexible player than Brian Robinson Jr., who remains a potential trade candidate.

This is a good year to be looking for help at running back. The class is deep and talented, but the Commanders need to be selective about picking their spot to target the position.

Waiting for Croskey-Merritt would be a happy compromise.