Commanders Bumped From Top Spot After Sale of Legendary NBA Franchise

When it comes to the sale of professional sports teams — specifically in the NFL and NBA — it seems like there’s no limit to the exorbitant amounts of money the world’s richest people are willing to pay for entrance into this exclusive club.

The latest salvo came on March 21 when the Boston Celtics sold for $6.1 billion, topping the sale of the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion in July 2023 out of the top spot for the most expensive purchase of a professional sports team in the U.S.

From ESPN: “Bill Chisholm, managing partner at Symphony Technology Group, has agreed to purchase the Boston Celtics from the Grousbeck family for $6.1 billion, sources told ESPN. It’s the largest sale of an American sports franchise, surpassing the mark of $6.05 billion set by the Washington Commanders in 2023. The deal comes at a time when the Celtics franchise is flourishing — they’re coming off a 2024-25 title and seem poised to make another deep playoff run.”

Chisholm is a Massachusetts native who played college soccer for Dartmouth and founded STG in 2002. The Commanders were purchased by a group led by Josh Harris and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Commanders, Celtics Not in Top 10 Forbes Teams

Incredibly enough, neither the Commanders or Celtics landed in the Top 10 of the most valuable pro sports teams in the world in 2024, according to the annual list put out by Forbes.

In December 2024, the Commanders were valued at $6.3 billion (No. 16) and the Celtics were valued at $6 billion (No. 19).

The NFL’s Dallas Cowboys topped the list at $10.1 billion. The NBA’s Golden State Warriors were No. 2 at $8.8 billion.

Harris’ History of Pro Sports Ownership

The NFL is the most high profile professional sports league in the world and the team represents the biggest investment Harris has ever made after he bought the team from Daniel Snyder for a whopping $6 billion in July 2023.

That Harris has so shortly seen a return on investment was one of the more shocking developments in the NFL in the 2024 regular season. The Commanders were in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2005. They also have what looks like one of the NFL’s brightest stars in rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and a Pro Bowler in his first season.

Harris, who owns the Commanders alongside Basketball Hall of Famer Johnson, bought the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers from Comcast for a paltry $280 million in 2011. In 2024, Forbes valued the 76ers at $4.6 billion.

In 2013, Harris bought the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and their home arena, the Prudential Center, for a combined $320 million. In 2024, Forbes valued the Devils at $2.1 billion.

One thing Harris’ teams have never done under his ownership is play for a championship. The Devils have made the playoffs just twice since he took over and the 76ers have never made it past the Eastern Conference semifinals.

One record the Commanders could set in the near future? Daniels is on track to become the highest paid NFL player of all time following the 2026 season — a deal that could top $75 million in annual salary.