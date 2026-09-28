Commanders Adding 102-TD Playmaker Amid Niche Injury Concern: Report

Marcus Mariota showed the Washington Commanders they can still beat any team in the NFL with a backup quarterback, even the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. So the Commanders are giving Jayden Daniels’ stand-in some more help, in the form of a familiar playmaker with 102 career touchdowns to his credit.

Free agent running back Austin Ekeler’s “expected to” go straight onto the Commanders’ 53-man roster, pending a physical. That’s according to NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, who revealed the news on Monday, September 28, one day after the Commanders upset the Seahawks 33-31 in Week 3.

Ekeler helped the Commanders reach the NFC Championship Game in 2024, when his dual-threat rushing and receiving skills were assets for rookie Daniels. The same traits will combine well with Mariota’s experience, after the wily veteran fooled the league’s best defense.

An equally important reason for Ekeler returning concerns a growing injury list in the backfield. That’s where the Commanders have “a couple injuries that created a need for RB depth: Jeremy McNichols (quad) and Rachaad White (shoulder),” per The Washington Post’s Tashan Reed.

Both White and McNichols fill a niche role as third-down specialists and quality pass-catchers out of the backfield.

Austin Ekeler Reunion the Ideal Way to Solve Brewing Problem

The impact of being without White and McNichols can’t be understated for the Commanders. Particularly when White’s emerged as a versatile weapon in clutch situations through three games this season.

He proved his worth in scoring areas by reeling in the Commanders’ first touchdown against the Seahawks. A six-yard pass from Mariota.

The play showed the importance of a back who can run wide receiver-like routes. White possesses that skill, but the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ runner also carries a threat on the ground.

That threat involves genuine change-of-pace speed. Something White showed when he dashed 19 yards to move the chains on a critical third down late in the fourth quarter to help ice the upset of the Seahawks.

Plays like this are why the Commanders signed White this offseason. It’s also why they brought McNichols back free agency.

Unfortunately, the valuable veteran began this campaign on injured reserve with a quadriceps problem. It means Commanders would be short a natural third-down back if White’s ruled out of the trip to London to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

Enter Ekeler, who has the full range of sub-package skills to be an immediate factor on passing downs. Provided the 31-year-old can prove his own health.

Commanders Gambling on Veteran’s Health

Ekeler’s not far removed from the torn Achilles that wrecked his 2025 season and cut his time with the Commanders short. Trusting his health on short notice is a gamble, but one worth taking for the Commanders.

The risk can be justified by Washington RB1 Jacory Croskey-Merritt still not being much of a factor as a receiver. JCM also has his issues in pass protection.

Ekeler is more battle-tested in both areas and already knows the key players in new offensive coordinator David Blough’s schemes well, including Mariota.

Ekelers’s also an All-Pro level talent in the return game. His ability on special teams adds another big-play element for a Commanders team searching for every way possible to win games while Daniels heals his dislocated elbow.