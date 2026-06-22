Jacory Croskey-Merritt Promises Growth in New Commanders Role

He played well above his status last season as a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt is promising to show even more growth in a new role for the Washington Commanders during his second year.

Croskey-Merritt is aware head coach Dan Quinn has challenged him to be a more complete running back. The second-year pro is ready to respond by emerging as an every-down workhorse for new offensive coordinator David Blough.

JCM explained how being able to stay on the field is “where I feel like I’ve grown most in my game,” per Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby. The latter also revealed Croskey-Merritt “wants to show he can be a ‘complete back’ who can catch passes and protect the quarterback.”

Croskey-Merritt’s confidence is welcome, but telling comments from both Quinn and Blough prove the Commanders still don’t feel like they have a true RB1.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Responding to Dan Quinn’s Challenge

Quinn has been blunt about challenging Croskey-Merritt to get better in key areas. Those areas for improvement are focused on “adding size and working on his pass-catching ability,” per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

Dan Quinn said adding size and working on his pass-catching ability were two things the staff stressed to Jacory "Bill' Croskey-Merritt going into this offseason. The Commanders also want to work him more as a returner. https://t.co/kaaeG76f0Y — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 18, 2026

Neither pass protection nor pass receiving are strong points of Croskey-Merritt’s game. It’s why he “was used sparingly in the passing game last season with just nine catches for 68 yards on 13 targets. He had a three-game stretch at the end of the season where he received less than 20 offensive snaps per week, partially because he struggled at times to protect the quarterback,” according to Selby.

Blough and Quinn won’t leave Croskey-Merritt on the field if he doesn’t make strides in the passing game. No matter how big of a leap the 25-year-old takes as a runner thanks to a key change under Blough.

Under-center formations already work well for Croskey-Merritt. Like for this 72-yard touchdown run against NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Runs like this are why the Commanders won’t relegate Croskey-Merritt from first-down work, but his overall touches will be reduced if he can’t outplay Washington’s other backs in niche areas of the offense.

Commanders Loaded With Role Players in the Backfield

Showing some improvement as a receiver and personal protector for franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels won’t be enough for Croskey-Merritt. Not when Daniels already has strong chemistry with a useful veteran who’s an excellent receiver out of the backfield.

Croskey-Merritt even faces competition in the running game, including from a new arrival in 2026 NFL free agency who’s become an impressive rival for carries. The Commanders also really like an undrafted speedster whose big-play potential could earn him some of JCM’s reps.

An already crowded rotation now includes this year’s sixth-round pick Kaytron Allen. He hasn’t lacked for confidence while making a positive impression this offseason.

Allen already looks like the natural power back in this group, while Rachaad White and incumbent Jeremy McNichols are both capable receiving threats. Different backs have different, specific roles in this rotation, but Croskey-Merritt is aiming to be a master of all trades.

It’s a tall order, despite the fast start Croskey-Merritt’s made to life in the pros. He’ll need to prove an equally quick study with the less comfortable parts of his job description if he’s going to grow into more than a committee back.