Commanders Get Scheme Warning About Jayden Daniels’ Targets

David Blough‘s under-center offense can be good for Washington Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels, but his key targets might not fit the new coordinator’s schemes.

That’s the warning from Derrik Klassen of “The Athletic Football Show.” He asked, “What if they don’t really have the personnel to do some of the stuff they want to do? It still, to me, feels like a personnel group that should be more gun and spread.”

Klassen described why Blough’s predecessor Kliff Kingsbury ran a system that could still best fit Washington’s newest skill-players:

When Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin are your two best receivers, and the guy you draft is like a slot only, you should be a little bit more gun open. Chig Okonkwo being your leading tight end, you should be a little bit more spread and gun open. Your running backs being Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White — you should have the flexibility of having him in gun where he can be out in the route or out in protection for you a little bit easier. I wonder how they make that work with what is supposed to be a more under-center approach.

This take contrasts with many of the positive reviews of Blough’s new offense. As well as the prevailing perception Kingsbury’s ideas had gone stale for Daniels and Co.

David Blough Risking a Lot With Departure from Kliff Kingsbury Scheme

Blough’s desire to put Daniels under center and have him throw more off play action fits with current NFL trends. The first-year play-caller learned from playing under Ben Johnson with the Detroit Lions and for Kevin O’Connell with the Minnesota Vikings.

Johnson and O’Connell both believe in having their quarterback under center to better disguise run-pass intent. They continue the deception via bootleg passing concepts off play-action fakes.

Those things are staples of a more pro-style offense, but they represent a sea change for Daniels. He’s rarely played under center in the NFL, nor in college, when Daniels won the Heisman Trophy at LSU.

Playing for Kingsbury in 2024 helped Daniels emulate the quick start to life in the big league of another Heisman-winning QB. Kingsbury had both signal-callers detached from centers in “shotgun” or “pistol formations.”

Heavy use of no-huddle offense and RPO concepts also helped Daniels. Defenses didn’t have time to get an accurate read on his tendencies, while No. 5 was able to get rid of the ball quickly.

Those things gave Daniels the platform to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year two years ago. That instant success is why some believe letting Kingsbury go was the worst move the Commanders could’ve made for Daniels.

Commanders’ Playmakers Can Thrive Thanks to New Playbook

The only way for Blough to prove the doubters wrong is to get McLaurin and Co. to thrive in his offense. Fortunately, five-time 1,000-yard receiver McLaurin is already excited about his role in the new scheme.

McLaurin’s role can change because they’ll be more moving parts in the Blough system. That change fits roving tight end Okonkwo and pass-catching back White.

Motion and altered alignments will also suit experienced targets like McLaurin and All-Pro Diggs. The bigger concern for Blough shouldn’t be how the weapons around Daniels will perform, but how the Commanders’ injury-hit offensive line protects Washington’s QB1.

The early signs aren’t good while Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and starting center Nick Allegretti are on the shelf. Daniels is finding it close to impossible to operate Blough’s offense, amid relentless pressure.

General manager Adam Peters hasn’t furnished key positions with enough quality depth, but Daniels will have bigger problems if it turns out further shoddy recruitment has also surrounded him with poor scheme fits among his core targets.