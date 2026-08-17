Commanders Try Out Big, Versatile Veteran Running Back

The Washington Commanders already have six running backs on their training camp roster. But they are clearly interested in potentially adding another one.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Commanders invited four running backs to tryout for a roster spot Sunday. Among the tryouts was veteran Craig Reynolds.

The 30-year-old has 60-games of NFL experience, most of which came with the Detroit Lions from 2021-25.

In 2023, Reynolds played a career-high 132 offensive snaps. He lined up for 272 snaps on special teams during 2024.

Over 60 games, he has posted 658 rushing yards along with 25 catches for 258 yards. Reynolds has one touchdown as well and 14 combined tackles.

Along with Reynolds, the Commanders tried out running backs Montrell Johnson, Blake Watson and Marcus Yarns on Sunday.

Washington also had defensive players visit for tryouts the same day. According to the NFL transaction wire, defensive linemen McTelvin Agim, Evan Anderson, Jonathan Harris and Maurice Hurst were those tryout players.

Veteran RB Craig Reynolds Has Tryout With Commanders

Reynolds went unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft. But he received quite a bit of praise as an undrafted free agent.

His 5-foot-10, 212-pound frame and versatility made him a quality target as a priority free agent after the draft.

“Two-time team captain with great size and a diverse set of skills that sets him apart from many small-school prospects at the running back position,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Reynolds’ flash plays will whet the appetite, but the tape leaves you wanting more from him as a runner.

“He tested well at his pro day and has a chance to be considered late in the draft or as a priority free agent.”

Following his college playing days at Kutztown, Reynolds actually began his NFL career with Washington. The team signed him as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in three games for Washington as a rookie.

Midway through his rookie campaign, Washington waived Reynolds. He caught on with the Atlanta Falcons and then joined the Jacksonville Jaguars during 2020.

Reynolds received his first significant NFL opportunity with the Lions in 2021. He ran for 230 yards during that campaign.

Reynolds never had that many yards or carries (55) in a season for Detroit again, but the team kept him as a depth running back and special teams contributor.

Last November, the Lions waived the running back. He finished the season on the New England Patriots practice squad.

Reynolds has been a free agent since February.

Commanders Other Tryouts on Sunday

Reynolds was, by far, the most experienced running back who tried out for the Commanders on Sunday. Watson was the only other who has appeared in an NFL regular season game.

Watson played in two contests for the Denver Broncos during 2024. He spent the 2025 season with the Tennessee Titans.

Montrell experienced stints on the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals practice squads as a rookie last season. He signed a futures contract with the Carolina Panthers in January. The Panthers, though, released Montrell in May.

Yarns spent training camp with the New Orleans Saints last year. He hasn’t been on an NFL roster since last August.

This past spring, Yarns played for the Houston Gamblers of the UFL.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Kaytron Allen, Jeremy McNichols, Jerome Ford and Robert Henry Jr. are the running backs on Washington’s current roster. McNichols, though, is currently dealing with a quad injury.