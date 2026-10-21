Commanders’ Dan Quinn Sends Blunt Message to Jayden Daniels

Dan Quinn knows the success of the Washington Commanders, not to mention his future as their head coach, largely depends on Jayden Daniels’ development in a new offense, but the under-fire boss isn’t above sending a blunt message to the star quarterback about how he needs to be better.

Quinn told ESPN’s John Keim on Tuesday, October 20, how, “like most things like with him there’s some plays that you say, ‘[Expletive], that’s an incredible throw,’ and there’s other ones I’d love him to stay through the look.”

Daniels is still trying to master an under-center offense under rookie coordinator David Blough. There were some obvious growing pains, but also plenty of positive signs, during the 23-17 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

Quinn “was hoping to see more of” Daniels playing “a more scramble-to-throw game” against the Niners’ zone coverage. The coach expects to see Daniels move the pocket with his legs and throw on the run more often “as he’s growing into it, more reps with David, more into the system, I’m expecting his out-of-pocket plays to continue, like for him to run keepers, you know, off our play-action game.”

That’s not exactly a glowing review of Daniels’ performance. Especially considering he threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the Bay Area.

Daniels hasn’t received the best help from Blough, who’s made some strange play-calls. The first-year OC isn’t sticking to what this offense is supposed to look like for Daniels.

Quinn promised changes in the coaching around Daniels. He also addressed what he told the star signal-caller about his costly error of judgement on 4th-and-2 in the red zone.

Dan Quinn Sent Blunt Message to Jayden Daniels

When Daniels threw the ball away inside the scoring area just before halftime, it looked like another situational lapse from the young passer. Quinn was clear about telling JD5, “Even when you know there’s a penalty you still take your shot to throw… You don’t know if it will get picked up,” per Keim.

Getting Daniels to play smarter football in pressure situations is becoming as important for the Commanders as helping him to master Blough’s offense. Quinn is also taking heat for the way he’s managing games, but Daniels has his own share of the blame.

The 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year hasn’t always sounded willing to accept that responsibility. Daniels has called for better communication from the “top down,” and Quinn’s promised fixing those issues will be a focus during the team’s bye week.

Quinn told reporters, including Keim, “part of this self scout is looking um to see the things and communicate with him to say, ‘All right, these are things that we want to do more of. These are things (to) potentially do less of.'”

One of the things Daniels could do more of surely involves the change Blough promised to make to this offense. A change so far not seen enough.

Commanders’ Offense Doesn’t Look as Advertised

Putting Daniels under center more often was going to be the staple of Blough’s offense when he replaced Kliff Kingsbury on the headset. The only problem is Blough’s not delivering what was advertised.

Instead, Commanders’ quarterbacks are “in the gun 66% of the time, 6th most in NFL. They’re under center 27% of the time, 30th in NFL,” per 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen.

Having Daniels under center keeps defenses guessing about whether he’ll run or pass. The more traditional look also creates extra play-action passing opportunities.

Daniels can move the pocket on those plays by rolling out or bootlegging after a fake. There have been precious few of these passes from Daniels in 2026, but one play against the 49ers provides hope this offense can still work.

It occurred when Daniels rolled right to find tight end Chig Okonkwo in space.

The 29-yard gain was proof of what’s possible when Blough and Daniels stick to the blueprint. There’s a middle ground between what Daniels wants to do and what Blough wants to call, but the Commanders are yet to find the compromise.

Quarterback and play-caller getting on the same page would be the best outcome from the bye week.