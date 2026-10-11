Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Ripped for Disastrous Game-Sealing Mistake

This one is hard to comprehend.

The Washington Commanders got the break of a lifetime when New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo fumbled with just under 2 minutes left in overtime of Sunday’s Week 5 game, with the score tied 27-27.

The Commanders put together a masterful drive to set up a short field goal to win the game, but instead of throwing the ball away on 2nd-and-2 with 12 seconds left to kick what would have been a 43-yard field goal to win the game, and with no timeouts remaining, quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambled around and was sacked as time ran out and the game ended in a tie.

“I’ve never been so happy to get a tie,” Giants fan The Entertainah wrote on X. “Thank you to Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn for having the clock management skills of a newborn child.”

“Just gotta be better, just gotta be better,” Daniels said after the game. “Ultimately it’s on me.”

Swift Blowback Against Daniels, Commanders

The end of the game left many aghast — and confused — over exactly how things played out.

“COMMANDERS WHAT ARE YOU DOING?” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “THE COMMANDERS WERE IN FG RANGE AND RAN THE BALL WITH NO TIMEOUTS AND THE GAME ENDS IN A TIE.”

“Up 2 scores in 4th quarter,” NBC Sports NFL reporter JP Finlay wrote on his official X account. “Blow it. Gifted a missed FG. Gifted a fumble. Convert nothing. Tie that feels like an awful loss.”

“A tie is so fitting for Giants-Commanders,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X accout. “Both actively worked to not win the game late in overtime.”

Daniels seemed confused as the clock ran out. Head coach Dan Quinn took off his headset and slammed it into the ground as the tie sent the Commanders to 1-3-1 and the Giants to 3-1-1.

“What in the world was Dan Quinn thinking?” Colin Cowherd wrote on his official X account. “Or Jayden Daniels? That’s a fireable offense. Completely inexcusable.”

Jayden Daniels’ Late Mistake Ruins Brilliant Return

The late mistake by Daniels ruined an otherwise brilliant game from Daniels, who returned after missing 2 games with a dislocated left elbow.

Daniels finished 17-of-25 passing for 199 yards and no interceptions to go with 9 carries for 103 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

No one will remember any of that — they’ll only remember the ending.

“A comedy of errors,” play-by-play commentator Chris Myers said as the clock hit all zeroes.

“Of all the incompetent decision-making on display this weekend, the Commanders set a new standard with that finish,” Tim Cowlishaw wrote on X. “Jayden Daniels, Dan Quinn, what are you doing?”

“I’m not sure if it was Jayden Daniels or Dan Quinn, but the Commanders have the clock run out on them in overtime against the Giants with team in FG range,” NFL reporter Ed Werder wrote on his official X account. “DQ slams headset to the ground. Washington and NY tie. The mismanagement of final minutes of NFL games is beyond imagination.”

“What the heck was Jayden Daniels thinking?!?” SNYtv’s Connor J. Hughes wrote on X.