Commanders’ OC David Blough Slated for Jayden Daniels Calls

David Blough’s early attempts to replace Kliff Kingsbury as the ideal play-caller for Washington Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels could hardly have gone worse. Blough has had a role in Daniels mis-managing the clock during clutch moments, and now the first-year offensive coordinator’s being slated for selling his QB1 short with poor play designs against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

Blough was accused of “Setting your QB up for failure” by former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick after Washington’s 23-17 defeat on Monday Night Football.

Riddick referred to Blough drawing up a play that had all four of Daniels’ receivers running vertically with 21 seconds on the clock inside the red zone. Daniels needed time for those routes to develop, time he didn’t have under heavy pressure, so he took an intentional grounding penalty, instead of a sack.

Daniels defended his decision, despite the flag wiping 10 seconds off the clock. Many, including Riddick, felt Blough was the guilty party.

Particularly after he made other dubious calls at Levi’s Stadium.

David Blough Taking Heat for Questionable Play Calls

Covering the Commanders Substack writer Josh Taylor shared Riddick’s sentiment about Blough putting Daniels in a position to fail. Taylor condemned the “4 verts call” as “Malpractice by David Blough.”

Taylor wasn’t the only one who questioned some of Blough’s concepts. So did Commanders Roundtable contributor Carolina Commander after a third-down pass play ended in a penalty earlier in the game.

The design left this observer to ask, “David Blough what is this route tree on 3rd and 8? 3 receivers bunched together.”

Even Blough’s run-game calls drew criticism. Like when Blough had Daniels hand the ball to veteran running back Jeremy McNichols in the scoring area during the fourth quarter.

The decision left NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ryan Fowler justifiably confused. He pointed out how the “Commanders spread it out and allowed Jayden Daniels to win with his arm/legs down the field the entire 2nd half but run a draw to Jeremy McNichols on 3-3 in the red zone, taking the ball out of their best players hands when it mattered most.”

Fowler’s critique highlights an uncomfortable truth for the Commanders about Blough and his predecessor.

Commanders, Jayden Daniels Are Missing Kliff Kingsbury

Daniels was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, largely thanks to how Kingsbury designed a system around his dual-threat talents. Kingsbury’s schemes included read-option concepts, pistol and shotgun formations, and setting a quick pace.

Blough was chosen to change things and put Daniels under center more often. The idea was to make JD5 a more measured and thoughtful, pro-style passer.

While it was a laudable ambition in theory, Blough’s plan isn’t working in practice. Instead, Daniels looks increasingly out of his depth running plays that take longer to develop.

He also appears to be on a different wavelength to his new coordinator during critical, game-management situations. Blough and Daniels weren’t on the same page during the end-of-game disaster that forced the Commanders to settle for a tie against the New York Giants in Week 5.

Neither quarterback nor play-caller looks particularly comfortable with one another. Not in terms of scheme, nor with situational football.