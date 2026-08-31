Commanders Tipped to Re-Sign 3rd-Rd Pick After Trey Amos Roster Move

The biggest development for the Washington Commanders on cutdown day didn’t involve who they released, but how they updated the status of cornerback Trey Amos.

Amos landed on injured reserve on Sunday, August 30, per Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby. The designation rules him out for the first four games of the 2026 NFL season, but the Commanders can compensate by bringing back a former third-round draft pick who didn’t survive roster cuts.

That’s according to 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen. He thinks “It’s obvious that Fabian Moreau is going to be back on the team as soon as Trey Amos hits IR. WSH only has three healthy CB’s on the 53 until Moreau is brought back, but he’s vested and doesn’t need to clear waivers so he isn’t at risk of being claimed.”

Moreau’s a good fit to help shore up the weakest position group on the final 53-man roster as a waiver claim made before 1 p.m. ET on Monday, August 31. His familiarity with key coaches will be invaluable in a room that’s giving Paulsen “anxiety.”

Paulsen’s nerves are justified, given Amos’ potential impact in the Commanders’ new defensive schemes.

Trey Amos Development Adds to Worries for Commanders

Amos’ latest injury setback has many demanding answers about how the Commanders have handled the second-year pro this offseason. Paulsen asked difficult questions about the player who’s “your CB1 in a fairly pedestrian CB room. What is going on with Amos? Putting him on IR is an indicator that he’s still weeks away from practicing at game speed. How did we get here?”

Those questions are valid when Amos began training camp on the PUP list. The Commanders were easing Amos back after he fractured his fibula during his rookie campaign.

It seems as though the Commanders didn’t keep Amos out of the fray for long enough, because he injured his ankle at just his second practice session. Amos’ sudden breakdown was a painful reminder of the risk the Commanders took when they ignored “major” medical warning signs before selecting him in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

His talents were deemed worthy of the risk. Especially when some believe Amos has the ability to be great.

The Commanders were counting on Amos reaching that level in a scheme more suited to his strengths. New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones is introducing more elaborate blitzing in front of disguised, zone-based coverage.

Amos not being available early robs Jones of a foundational piece to help make his system work. The absence also compounds further issues for the Commanders when they are “already down Dorance Armstrong and there’s uncertainty about Odafe Oweh. If going to play heavy zone, need a strong pass rush. Will impact corner play. Can survive a lot at CB with a strong rush,” per ESPN’s John Keim.

Bringing familiar face Moreau back would be a smart way to address at least one of those problems before Week 1’s game against NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 13.

Fabian Moreau Would Ease Cornerback Concerns

The Commanders had good reason to bring Moreau back to Washington during free agency. Specifically, his time playing for Jones with the Minnesota Vikings in 2025.

Moreau was a member of the Vikings’ defense in 2024 and for parts of last season. Both stints exposed him to the sophisticated and creative schemes designed and called by defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Jones will run the same system after serving as defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for Flores. Both roles afforded the Commanders’ new play-caller first-hand experience of what veteran Moreau can still do on the field.

He never quite made the grade after Washington selected him 81st overall in the 2017 draft, but Moreau has carved out a career as a competent pro corner. The 32-year-old has also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

Moreau’s knowledge of the Jones’ playbook would surely have value in a depleted cornerback room currently featuring only Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson and Rasul Douglas.

A move at the position is inevitable, and quickly welcoming back Moreau makes the most sense for the Commanders.