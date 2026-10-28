Commanders’ HC Backs Kurt Warner’s Criticism of Jayden Daniels

A Hall of Fame quarterback called out a growing flaw in Jayden Daniels’ game, and Washington Commanders’ head coach Dan Quinn backed the criticism of his star signal-caller.

Quinn responded to Super Bowl winner Kurt Warner’s critique of Daniels’ philosophy toward playing football’s most important position. Warner told “Last Man Standig” writer and host Ben Standig that Daniels might be playing too safe.

It’s the impression the 1999 NFL MVP got from watching Daniels against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Warner, who famously led the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’‘ aerial attack for the then-St. Louis Rams, explained to Standig how “It’s watching the head and the body language of a player. And so if you watch the video, that’s what you see. It’s almost when he (Daniels) gets to the top of his drop, his eyes have already dropped looking for a checkdown.”

Quinn agreed when he admitted, “I think in certain games it is accurate to (say) that. That’s kind of the blessing and the curse: when do I scramble? When do I move out? When do I go? So I think those are fair comparisons. When you see a window, hey man, this is the time to go let it rip,” per Ivan Lambert of Commanders Wire (h/t Yahoo! Sports).

Those are tough words, but Quinn, like Warner, knows how reliant the Commanders are on Daniels. He can’t carry the team without trusting his arm talent and taking some risks

It won’t be easy when Daniels is beset by more than a few problems. Fortunately, Quinn sounds ready to solve one of those issues by making changes on offense to suit the Commanders’ best player.

Jayden Daniels Hurt by Worrying Trends, Roster Issues

Daniels is in a difficult spot learning a new, under-center offense from first-year coordinator David Blough. The latter has been guilty of some suspect play-calling, but Daniels’ progress has also been marred playing behind a shaky and reshuffled offensive line missing his blindside protector, injured five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

The Commanders’ QB1 is also set to be without his go-to wide receiver, after perimeter playmaker Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending knee injury during the 23-17 defeat to the Niners.

There’s a lot going against Daniels in Year 3, but worrying underlying numbers show there’s some credence to Warner’s criticism. Stats like Daniels averaging 6.5 yards per pass attempt and 10.1 per completion, both career-lows, according to Pro Football Reference.

Daniels is also making his first-read throw 55.9 percent of the time, per Player Profiler. That number shows a pattern of Daniels settling for what a defense initially gives him, rather than waiting for more vertical routes to develop.

He hardly has the time to wait when his O-line crumbles so quickly. The 49ers sacked Daniels four times and kept him under heavy pressure, often with only a three-man rush.

Like for the game-ending sack.

Washington’s line can’t adequately protect Daniels without Tunsil, so JD5 needs help from other areas. He’ll get it if the Commanders make smart changes to their scheme.

Dan Quinn Favoring Changes to Commanders’ Offense

The Blough system still isn’t taking hold, so it makes sense Quinn is contemplating changes. He “said to expect some strategy changes for the offense and on the offensive line but not necessarily personnel changes,” per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports.

Changing personnel isn’t necessary when the Commanders still have quality targets in the passing game. Including seven-time 1,000-yard receiver Stefon Diggs.

Quinn also knows a dynamic rookie wideout can replace some of McLaurin’s production. So can roving tight end Chig Okonkwo, who enjoyed a breakout game of sorts against the 49ers by reeling in seven catches for 69 yards.

Getting Okonkwo and veteran pass-catching running back Rachaad White more involved can solve another problem for Daniels. Notably, he’s averaging just 4.4 yards after catch per completion.

Generating larger YAC totals can reward Daniels for checking the ball down, rather than forcing long throws. The bigger plays through the air will come off more play-action attempts. Daniels has thrown 23 play-action passes, but that number will increase the more snaps he takes under center.

He’s only been there 27 percent of the time, per 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen. It’s a far cry from what was expected when Blough replaced Kliff Kingsbury on the headset.

Quinn told WUSA9’s Marshall Kramsky he hopes Daniels “really nails down the system. It’s not happened yet, and Daniels hardly has a lot of time to get things right when the Commanders are 1-4-1.

He’s never going to attack coverage like Warner, but now’s surely the time for Daniels to take some chances before whatever the Commanders have left to play for is lost.