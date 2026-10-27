Dan Quinn Drops How Commanders Will Replace Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders regrouped over their bye week and will begin trying to climb out of their early season hole against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. One of the biggest questions surrounding the team is how the offense will replace veteran receiver Terry McLaurin.

A lot of pundits have suggested Washington could acquire a new receiver through a trade. The Commanders have two weeks to pursue that option before the league’s trade deadline.

But on Tuesday, Commanders head coach indicated the offense will initially lean on more from rookie wideout Antonio Williams.

“Antonio is one that you’ll see getting more targets to go. We’ll look through the week,” Quinn told reporters. “The natural progression is probably Antonio some more.

“Not necessarily the same spot but a higher volume.”

The Commanders grabbed Williams at No. 71 overall in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Through six games, he has 18 catches, 205 yards and one touchdown this season.

McLaurin will miss the rest of this season with a torn left patellar tendon. The veteran sustained the injury during Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers on October 19.

Rookie Antonio Williams to Get More Opportunities for Commanders

Getty Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams should get more opportunities without Terry McLaurin according to head coach Dan Quinn.

Quinn mentioned Williams set to get more opportunities in Washington’s offense while answering a question on WR1 Stefon Diggs. The Commanders head coach said Diggs’s workload wouldn’t change despite McLaurin set to miss the rest of the 2026 campaign.

That makes sense for a couple different reasons. For one, Diggs is already getting a full workload as a starter. Secondly, he’s not a long-term answer for the franchise. Diggs will turn 33 years old in November and only signed a 1-year deal this summer.

Williams, on the other hand, could be a starting wideout for Washington going forward. It would be wise for the Commanders to learn what Williams is capable of while making his development a top priority the rest of the season.

The Commanders aren’t out of the race in the NFC East. So winning remains the team’s main goal.

But even in the rather weak division, they sit in last place and two and a half games out of first.